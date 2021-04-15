For the first time this season the Hurricanes (17-11,10-10 ACC) are unranked in the weekly D-1 college baseball poll.
The week started well with a Canes 8-3 midweek win over FIU. Sagely, Miami used six pitchers with none going more than two innings.
FIU was held to 6 hits, and struck out 13 times by UM’s arm swarm as Head Coach Gino DiMare saved starters for the upcoming road series at Pittsburgh. Things did not go well. Pitching imploded and although Miami had 28 hits and scored 15 runs, a lack of timely at bats contributed to the sweep by the Panthers who scored 30 runs with 39 hits in their 12-6, 6-4 and 12-5 wins.
All is not lost. 21 games and the ACC Tournament remain for a very young and talented team. If Miami gets right back on track they have the ability to rise in the standings to where they well might be chosen to host a Regional in June.
MEN’S BASKETBALL -
The dust is beginning to settle and we have some idea of next years team. Five players off the 20-21 have transferred; Chris Lykes to Arkansas, Earl Timberlake to Memphis, Nysier Brooks to Ole Miss, Elijah Olaniyi back to Stony Brook and Matt Cross to Louisville.
So far Miami has added one player from the transfer portal, Jordan Miller, a 6’6”, 203 lb Redshirt Junior Combo Guard who led George Mason in both scoring and rebounds this past season.
Three High School recruits have committed to the Canes program, four star 6-4 Small Forward Jakai Robinson out of Maryland, three star, 6-4 Shooting Guard Nisine Poplar from Philadelphia and four star, 6-1 Point Guard Bensley Joseph a Connecticut native. Committed to return are Redshirt Seniors Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller as well as Redshirt Junior Deng Gak.
Not committed yet but expected to return are R Sophomores Anthony Walker and Harlond Beverly.R/Sr Kam McGusty has entered his name in the NBA Draft for evaluation without hiring an agent and will likely return to Miami.
That leaves R/So Isaiah Wong. Zay has all avenues open. He will likely request an NBA advisory board evaluation and may enter the draft, he could enter thetransfer portal, or return to the Hurricanes. Cane’s Corner says it’s going to be door #3. In the above scenario there would be two open scholarships and the additions will come from transfers and/or international players.
I thank those leaving for their work here and wish them all well. Our coaching staff is working 24/7 to get ‘er done!
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL- Shenise “Moe Moe” Johnson has joined Katie Meier’s staff as an Assistant Coach. Moe Moe is the only LadyCane to score 2000 points and pull down 1000 rebounds in the program’s history while playing from 2008-12. After eight years in the WNBA this incredible young woman has returned and will be an asset in every way imaginable.
I recommend that everyone with any interest in the game of basketball attend Coach Katie’s one night free Fantasy Basketball Camp where you have a chance to meet and interact with the players and coaches while going through drills with the team members and play 3 on 3 or 5 on 5 afterwards if you choose. I’ve been going every year and not just for the free Tee shirts. It’s a very rewarding experience. Miami has added two transfers and four HS recruits.
There are twelve eligible players from last years team that to my knowledge have not yet decided to leave the program. 18 ballers and 13 scholarships is a puzzle I’m unable to solve at this time. More clarity to come. Go Canes!
