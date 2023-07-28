Axolotls have become popular due to TikTok and the popular game, “Minecraft,” which recently added them to its universe.
After an extensive quarantine period to ensure they are healthy and ready to be seen by the public, four female axolotls can now be seen in the Flooded Forest Building at Zoo Miami’s “Amazon and Beyond” exhibit.
Originating from the Mote Aquarium in Sarasota, here are two albinos (pink/white skin with pink eyes) and two leucistic (white skin with dark eyes) individuals. These color phases are commonly seen in captive bred individuals. In the wild, their normal color is generally brown with dark spots.
These amphibians are critically endangered and can be found in the wild in only one place, Lake Xochimilco, in Mexico City where there are believed to be less than 1,000 left.
Their greatest threats are habitat loss and pollution, as well as the introduction of non-native fish such as carp and tilapia to address food insecurity in the impoverished surrounding areas.
These invasive fish not only outcompete the axolotls for food, they also eat their eggs.
Axolotls have some very unique traits. First, rather than losing their tail and ornate feathery gills as they transition to adulthood like most other amphibians, axolotls maintain those larval traits into adulthood and spend their entire lives in the water. This is what is known as “neotenic.”
Secondly, they have an amazing ability to regenerate not only their skin, tail and limbs, but also parts of their spinal cord, heart and brain as well as other organs. For this reason, they are commonly bred in captivity and used for research in hopes that they can supply the knowledge to help translate this ability to humans.
Growing to approximately a foot in length, axolotls are carnivorous, feeding on a variety of fish, worms, insects and crustaceans.
They are voracious eaters and will eat their food dead or alive. They are generally solitary but are not aggressive and can be housed together in large aquariums.
However, when food is scarce, they have been observed biting off the limb of another axolotl and eating it.
Fortunately, their ability to regenerate body parts enables them to recover.
Under human care, these fascinating animals can live between 10 and 15 years.
