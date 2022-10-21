On Wednesday, the News Leader had a chance to talk with another Florida native who will be racing Sunday. Aric Almirola, who drives the number 10 Stewart Haas Ford Mustang, was born at Eglin Airforce Base where his father was stationed and grew up in Tampa. He told us that he raced all over the central and southeast parts of Florida to include Hialeah. He continued, “Just everywhere there was a short track race going on at an asphalt oval I’d race there with my open wheel modified or my super modified.”
This is Almirola’s 10th season running fulltime in the Cup Series where he has 3 career wins and has been in the playoffs 4 times. He has also won in both the Camping World Truck and Xfinity series. At the beginning of the year Aric announced that this would be his last full-time season. In August however he decided to return in the number 10 next year.
Aric told us, “It’s been a roller-coaster year on the performance side and the emotional side. Going into the season thinking it would be my last, but as the season progressed our sponsor Smithfield reached out and asked me to stay for another year or two. The race team ask if I would stay. We talked it out. I talked about it with my wife and kids, and we prayed about it and just felt like it was the right thing.”
We then asked Almirola to reflect on his teams performance this year. He said, “I wish we had more quality runs. I feel like we have been searching for what we need for speed in the race cars. At times we hit on it and at times we missed it.” He continued, “Racing with this Next Gen Car has been so different than what we were used to. In the past we had a notebook with 10 years of data with that car and those tires. Now we come to the Next Gen Car. The tires are different, the aerodynamics are different, the setups are different and the way the car drives is different. It has been a steep learning curve for everybody in the garage.”
Our next question was about Homestead Miami Speedway and racing here. Aric told us, “It’s one of my favorite racetracks. I get off the plane down in Homestead and feel that warm salty air and just feel like I’m at home. The track is just so fun to race at. The track is so wide you can race all over it. Typically, at some point is the race you have to run right up close to the wall. It makes for a real big challenge and a lot of fun.”
Our last question was about the unique situation where every driver on track is going for a win whether they are competing for the championship or not. Almirola told us, “That’s just the unique nature of our sport. There’s a group of guys still racing for a championship and there is a whole host of other guys that are still on the racetrack racing with them. For a guy that’s not still in the Playoffs you still want to race and compete. You still want to run up front for your team and your sponsors. But when you are a Playoff guy you certainly wish that those guys would just get out of your way.” Aric continued, “What the guys in the Playoffs don’t sometimes realize is that those not in the Playoffs are racing for just as much. They are racing to keep sponsors happy and to make money. We all race for a living and it pays way more money to win than to run 11th. So, when you factor all of those things in everybody is still going to be aggressive.”
With practice and qualifying on Saturday and the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday Aric Almirola will be one of those aggressive guys going for a win.
