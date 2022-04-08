Miami-Dade Parks is celebrating with fun community events and stewardship options taking place throughout the parks system, all month long.
Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is all about connecting people with the natural environment any time of the year, focused on resiliency efforts for the conservation and preservation of our county’s most treasured and beautiful parks, beaches, greenway and blueway trails, nature preserves, clean air, and rich history that spans more than nine decades.
Earth Month, celebrated in April, is an opportunity to show our love and commitment to stewardship for our precious outdoor spaces. Join Miami-Dade County Parks in celebrating Earth Month with fun community events and stewardship options taking place throughout the parks system, all month long. There’s something for everyone’s taste, from coastal/park clean-ups to signature festivals with food and music!
"I am excited to see all of the opportunities available to our community during Earth Month. The best way to celebrate our planet is to enjoy the nature that surrounds us and our beautiful county parks,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The Parks Department has put together a full calendar of events and activities that are both fun and educational and will help us deepen our enjoyment and reverence for the great outdoors. I encourage all of our residents to take time to connect with the outdoors throughout April."
April 8: Chefs Table on the Bay at Deering Estate
April 9 & 10: 14th Annual Miami International Agricultural, Horse and Cattle Show at Tropical Park
April 9: Girl Scouts Archeology at Arch Creek Park
April 10: Deering Seafood Festival at Deering Estate
April 15: Think Green Mini-Camp Activity at Deering Estate
April 16: Volunteer Day-Invasive Plant Removal Day at Deering Estate
April 17: Earth Month Service Day-Signature Service Day
April 17: Easter-Earth Day Celebration with West Kendall Baptist Hospital
April 22: Earth Day Event at Crandon Park
April 22: Earth Day Event at Haulover Park
April 23: Baynanza 2022 at various locations
April 23: Girl Scouts Trees Badge
April 23 & 24: Zoo Miami Party For The Planet
April 23: Deering Spring Contemporary at Deering Estate
April 27: Evening By The Bay at Deering Estate
April 29: Creatures of The Night at Greynolds Park
April 29: Campfire & Owl Walk at Castellow Hammock Park
April 29: Sunrise Clear Kayak Adventure at Crandon Nature Park
April 30: Free Guided Nature Walk & Bioblitz at A.D. Barnes Park
April 30: Campfire & Night Walk at A.D. Barnes Park
April 30: Free Guided Nature Walk & Bioblitz at Arch Creek Park
April 30: Kayaking 101 at Bill Sadowski Park
April 30: Bird & Beans at Castellow Hammock Park
For more information:
https://www.miamidade.gov/global/news-item.page?Mduid_news=news1648826323787220
