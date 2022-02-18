The Florida Boating Advisory Council (BAC) makes recommendations to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (Commission) and the Department of Economic Opportunity regarding issues affecting the boating community.
Eleven of the 18 members of the BAC are appointed by the Governor. The executive director of the Commission nominates individuals for the Governor’s consideration.
Gubernatorial appointments to the BAC serve staggered three-year terms. They are not compensated but are entitled to payment for expenses in accordance.
The Commission is currently receiving and reviewing applications from those who are interested in being considered for appointment to the BAC, and whose experience qualifies them to represent the following interests:
• the boating public at large
• commercial vessel owners or operators
• the scuba diving industry
• marine industries
• canoe or kayak enthusiasts
• the commercial fishing industry
If you are interested in being considered, complete the questionnaire located at the following link -https://flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/Board_Appointments_Application_v1.pdf, as well as a statement of the experience and qualifications you possess in one of more of the boating interests above that qualify you to be appointed to the position.
Once completed, submit the questionnaire and statement to both
waterwaymanagement@myfwc.com and by following the instructions for completing a board application located at the following link: https://www.flgov.com/appointments/.
To be considered timely, the questionnaire and statement should be received before close of business March 15, 2022.
Submission of the application documents is an expression of interest and willingness to serve on the BAC. Neither nomination by the Commission Executive Director nor appointment by the Governor are guaranteed.
