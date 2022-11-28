The annual Diving Equipment and Marketing Association (DEMA) show was once again in Orlando November 1-4, 2022 with the induction of new members into the Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF) as a major evening event.
There was extra excitement because three classes were inducted together.
Christy Pattengill-Semmens, Ph.D., Co-Executive Director: Science & Engagement Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF) in Key Largo was the third local area woman to be selected. She was part of the 2021 class.
“After three years of pandemic delays, it was so inspiring to join three classes of new WDHOF members to be inducted earlier this month. I am honored to join such an outstanding group of women, who are pioneers and groundbreakers not only in diving, but in their respective fields. Being involved in diving, citizen science, and ocean education has given me a sense of purpose by contributing to something bigger, and it means so much to be able to celebrate and share this work alongside so many noteworthy women.
To help serve the organization as best I can, I currently serve on the WDHOF Board of Trustees.”
Dr. Sally Bauer, President and co-founder of the History of Diving Museum in Islamorada, was the first area inductee in 2011 followed in 2015 by Amy Slate, founder and owner of Amy Slate’s Amoray Dive Resort in Key Largo.
In addition to sharing avid commitment to marine conservation and a love of diving, the three women exemplify the wide range of background, experience, and expertise found among all members.
As stated on their website, “The members of WDHOF form an elite group that includes the most notable women leaders and innovators in the diving community. There are 250 members in the Hall, hailing from 30 U.S. states and Territories and 22 countries worldwide. New Members are selected on an annual basis.
From its inception, WDHOF raised public awareness of women’s exceptional contributions. There were seventy-two honorees on WDHOF’s inaugural roster in 2000. It was impressive to watch these elite professionals receive their honors as women who established note worthy milestones in many diverse fields of diving.”
Founded in 1999, WDHOF’s mission statement is two-fold. “Recognize women divers who have made outstanding contributions to the exploration, understanding, safety and enjoyment of our underwater world; Support the underwater world and its associated careers by promoting opportunities in diving through grants, scholarships, internships, and mentoring as well as a worldwide network of industry contacts.”
Bonnie Toth, a 2007 inductee, fell in love with scuba diving in 1979 in California. She was at the WDHOF booth at the DEMA show and emphasized the scope of their financial support to individuals.
“We give around $70,000 per year in about 40 scholarships and grants. Our mentoring program is important, too. The sky is the limit for women who are going into everything from marine sciences to videography.”
According to their website, they have awarded over half a million dollars to 471 individuals and the 2023 awardees will be announced February 2023, with the awards made in March. The summary is:
“Seventeen scholarships/fellowships/internships are offered this year in marine conservation (basic or applied research), marine biology, underwater archaeology, seagrass and coral rehabilitation, sea turtle conservation, extreme environment physiology, and journalism/ graphic arts/photography/videography. They are intended to support independent research, field work, and conservation/rehabilitation activities, as specified in the descriptions.
Twenty-one training grants are offered this year. Training grants provide funding for diving and diving-related underwater training.”
Fifteen of the training grants are for basic, advance, and disabled diving and the other six are specialty grants. Some of the scholarships and grants are reserved for women only and some of those designated for younger women. In their outreach to echo Toth’s phrase of, “The sky’s the limit,” one example is a training grant for Hardhat Dive Training (commercial diving).
To learn more go to https://www.wdhof.org/; Email: info@wdhof.org; or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Pattengill-Semmens enthusiastically embraces the increasing number of women who enter different sectors of the marine field.
“Women continue to accomplish amazing things in both marine science and diving, like uncovering new discoveries, visiting unexplored places, and inspiring others. REEF's goal is to encourage and empower the public to become involved in ocean conservation and citizen science in order to expand ocean literacy and make a difference for our blue planet. It's an honor to have been with REEF since its early days as an intern just out of undergraduate studies, and now I serve as Co-Executive Director. In this role, and as a WDHOF Member, I look forward to furthering the important work to support future generations of women divers and diverse individuals to become environmental stewards.”
To learn about REEF, go to www.REEF.org; email: reefhq@REEF.org; visit their headquarters at 98300 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo; Phone: (305) 852-0030.
