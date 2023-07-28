The History of Diving Museum (HDM) is excited to announce a new addition to its Aquanauts to Astronauts Featured Exhibit.
With the assistance of Adele Luta, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Project Manager at Oceaneering International, HDM has received a safety tether used to secure astronauts during spacewalks. In the exhibit, visitors will also see astronaut training equipment, flight suits, and many more artifacts from multiple space missions.
Aquanauts to Astronauts explores the fascinating connections between diving and space travel. This complex story includes how astronauts are often trained for spacewalks underwater, in comparable spacesuits at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab or perform missions living in isolated underwater habitats to prepare humans for extended time in space. Special weighting is even used to simulate low gravity on alien worlds.
Learn more about the aquanaut training facility located right here in the Florida Keys, and as well as many other fascinating stories and parallels.
In town for Lobster Mini-Season? The Museum is open daily from 10AM – 5PM offering an air conditioned indoor relaxing experience between your time on the water. Staff can coordinate presentations and guided tours that are perfect for family groups, schools and clubs, as well as Museum in Motion programs.
These bring the wonders of Aquanauts to Astronauts and other topics right to an off-site venue or classroom. If you are interested in scheduling a program, please contact Julia Sokolow, programs@divingmuseum.org.
Planning a trip to the Museum?
Visit DivingMuseum.org for more details, admission prices, coupons, special events and a list of upcoming free Immerse Yourself presentations.
Not in the Florida Keys? The History of Diving Museum’s YouTube channel hosts a multitude of videos and recordings from previous lecture series, including last month’s, featuring Adele speaking on Packing for a Spacewalk.
