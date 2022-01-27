In the 68 years of Atlantic Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball play the largest deficit ever overcome is 23, accomplished three times.
This past Saturday the University of Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2) were down 43-19 at halftime against the Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2), then down 26 after the Noles Anthony Polite made a layup opening the scoring in the second half.
Miami played hard in the first half but the results were dreadful.
The Canes shot 26.1% from the floor and made only one of twelve three pointers digging themselves into a hole no ACC team had ever overcome.
A little background - this Miami team played #10 Alabama on November 28 in the ESPN Invitational Tournament.
The Canes were down 33-30 at halftime and had a shot, but embarrassed themselves in the second half allowing the Tide to score 63 in a 96-64 loss.
A players only meeting was held the following day and the players committed to each other, vowing to give 100% in practice and games. This has been a reborn squad since that day.
Miami ran off nine straight wins before a controversial one point loss at FSU.
The Canes then drubbed North Carolina.
Now back to Saturday. The crowd of 7,972, including 1,682 students, was loud and never stopped showing their support.
FSU was still up 19 when freshman guard Bensley Joseph made a three-pointer at the 10:02 mark and it was 53-37.
Caleb Mills hit a jumper on FSU’s next possession and the Noles were up 18 with 9:27 to play.
Miami went on a 12-0 run on three Isaiah Wong free throws, a Sam
Waardenburg threepointer, a dunk and a jumper by Kam McGusty and a Charlie Moore layup.
It was a six point game 55-49 with 5:39 to go. Florida State called a timeout and new Miami Football Coach Mario Cristobal grabbed a microphone, walked onto the court and led the crowd in a ‘Let’s Go Canes’ shout-out that nearly brought the Watsco Center roof down.
Mills then hit two free throws, Wong a three, before a Mills layup putting FSU up 59-52 was followed by a Miami miss at 3:52.
The ensuing Seminole possession proved extremely costly to the Canes. Polite missed a jumper, but Matthew Cleveland secured the offensive board. Malik Osborne missed a three, but Polite snagged another offensive board. And when Cleveland missed their third shot of the possession, Osborne came up with the rebound before Mills scored at the 2:43 mark and the Noles lead was 61-52.
One FSU possession, one make on four shots and three offensive rebounds in 1:09 that denied Miami the ball when they needed it the most. That was a killer but the Canes were relentless.
Wong made a layup, then with UM down seven the Canes forced a turnover.
With 1:22 left, Wong made a three off a McGusty assist, was fouled by Mills, made the free throw and it was 61-58.
Moore fouled Polite who missed the front end of a one-an-done. Wong missed a jumper then stole the ball from Mills, went down court and threw an alleyoop to Waardenburg who slammed it home.
It was Noles up 61-60 with 0:39.
Miami forced a shot clock violation and had the ball with 0:08.8 seconds and a chance for the win. Wong took the inbound and in his words, “ I was trying to attack the paint that last possession but they trapped me and I just went off instinct and shot the ball fadeaway and I missed it.” It was over,
and FSU had their ninth straight win over the snakebitten Canes.
Waardenburg added, “Obviously that was a tough one, that’s one we really wanted, especially after the game at FSU a week and a half ago. It’s a bit of a sting, but Coach L stressed to us in the locker room to keep our heads high and energy high because we fought hard for that one.
I want to thank the fans. That was the loudest game I’ve ever been part at the Watsco Center. They were huge in getting us back into the game.”
Coach Larranaga said “I was thrilled to see the place sold out, our students turned out in large numbers- it made for an absolutely electric atmosphere.”
Wong led the Canes with 22. McGusty and Moore each added 12. Mills led FSU with 16 and Polite had 15.
Miami forced 17 turnovers with 15 in the second half largely contributing to the UM 41-18 advantage after the break.
Miami and FSU now are tied atop the ACC standings at 6-2.
Next up, the Hurricanes at Virginia Tech, Jan. 26 @ 7:00 (ACC Network, WQAM 560) and at Georgia Tech Saturday, Jan. 29 @ noon (Bally Sports, WQAM 560).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.