‘Twas the week before Thanksgiving and everything went well for UM Football and Basketball.
On Senior Day at Hard Rock, the freshman class came up big supporting the 24 upperclassman who ran through the smoke for the last time as Miami Hurricanes.
Tyler Van Dyke, Jaylan Knighton and Brashard Smith were the standouts in Saturday nights 38-26 win over Virginia Tech that sent their elders home smiling.
Van Dyke threw for 357 and 3 TD becoming the only ACC QB in the last 15 years with both 300+ passing yards and 3 TDs in five consecutive games.
Knighton added two rushing TDs and Smith grabbed a 75 yd TD bomb from Van Dyke on the first play after the Hoakies closed to 21-10.
Now 28-10,Tech outscored UM 16-3 over the next 16:17 making it 31-26. It was only fitting that fifth year Senior Mike Harley closed out the day’s scoring with a 55 yd TD catch from Van Dyke.
Miami is now 6-5,4-3 in the ACC and with the win are Bowl eligible. Next up is a trip to Durham Saturday, Nov. 27 at 12:30 to play Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium.
- - - - - -
The UM Women’s Basketball team remained undefeated at 4-0 with a 56-46 decision over the Florida Atlantic Owls.
In a remarkable defensive effort, the LadyCanes held the Owls to 40, yes that’s 40 points less than their season average of 86 points per game.
Kelsey Marshall led the scoring with 14. Naomi Mbandu had 9 rebounds and last year’s Tennessee HS Player of the Year Lashae Dwyer had 8 steals and added 9 points.
Next up, the Baha Mar Hoops event in Nassau, Bahamas where UM plays Washington State on Thanksgiving Day, then faces #4 Indiana on Friday.
- - - - - -
The UM Men’s Basketball team (3-1) came out Sunday night against Florida A&M looking reborn.
After dismal rebounding in their first three games the Canes looked like a different squad winning the battle of the boards 49-33.
Three point shooting also came alive led by Charlie Moore hitting five from downtown and Isaiah Wong adding three. Moore led the Canes with 20 and Wong added 19 in the 86-59 win. Sam
Waardenburg led with 9 rebounds and tied Moore with team leading 4
assists.
A great defensive showing held A&M to 35.3% from the field and 28.6% from behind the arc.
Anthony Walker, Jordan Miller, Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph all came off
the bench and contributed significantly to the defensive effort and team
victory.
Next up for the Men, the ESPN Invitational Tournament in Kissimmee starting at noon on Thanksgiving Day when they face off against Dayton then play Kansas or North Texas St on Friday. On Sunday they could be playing for the Championship, 3rd,5th or 7th place depending on how the first two games go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.