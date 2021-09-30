It’s said games aren’t over until a certain Lady sings. The fair Lady’s“…Rocket’s Red Glare…Bombs Bursting In Air” were still reverberating throughout Hard Rock Stadium when the result to come of Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils was apparent to all in attendance.
There were clouds of doom over the (1-2) Hurricane program going into Saturday’s game with the overmatched Blue Devils.
Disappointing losses to Alabama and Michigan State along with a season ending injury to Homestead’s own, starting running back Donald Chaney Jr. and with starting QB D’Eriq King out indeterminately with a shoulder problem, led to the doldrums.
It was not long before those clouds turned forth their silver linings. Miami scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions taking a 49-0 halftime lead.
Freshmen owned the day. At QB Tyler Van Dyke was 10-11, 270 yards and 3 TDs. Jake Garcia was 11-14, 147 yards and 2 TDs. At RB Thad Franklin had 7 carries for 88 yards and a TD. Cody Brown ran for 79 yards and 2 TDs. At WR Brashard Smith had 5 catches for 91 yards including a 75 yard TD. Romello Brinson scored on an amazing 17 yard one handed catch.
Jacolby George had a 44 yard TD reception. That’s just the Freshman.
Junior RB Cam’Ron Harris with 10 rushes for 100 yards scored from 2 and 51 yards out and added an 83 yard TD reception. On the defensive side two Miami Palmetto High 5 Star Freshman stood out.
DT Leonard Taylor and Safety James Williams were outstanding with James earning his initial start and making his first interception. Immensely talented second year freshman RB Jaylan Knighton will make his season debut and should start.
UM opens conference play at home and on ESPN Thursday night at 7:00 against Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC). With a win Miami would join Virginia Tech at 1-0 atop the ACC Coastal Division standings.
hose losses to #1 Bama and #17 Michigan St. now a combined 8-0 don’t look as bad today as they did on the game days.
A Thursday victory will bring back hope to the too long suffering Hurricane Football fanbase.
A loss….don’t ask.
