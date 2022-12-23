Zoo Miami has received a special holiday gift.
On Friday, December 16th, a healthy male giraffe was born at the zoo!
The mother’s name is Zuri and she is eight years old. This is her third calf and the 59th giraffe born at Zoo Miami.
Standing over 5 feet tall, the newborn weighed 150 pounds.
The father is five year old Malcolm and this is his sixth calf.
The yet unnamed newborn made his exhibit debut and was welcomed by the rest of the herd. The calf seemed to be unfazed by the others in the herd as they slowly approached him to get a closer look and an occasional a lick from their nearly 20 inch long tongues. He spent the morning getting better acquainted with the herd while exploring the habitat from one end to the other.
The neonatal exam that was performed on Saturday indicated that the calf is strong and healthy.
Giraffe have a pregnancy of approximately 15 months and the mother rarely, if ever, lies down while giving birth. The newborn falls 4-6 feet to the floor where it receives quite an introduction to the world.
The status of the giraffe in the wild is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions to their populations over the last several years.
Assuming all continues to go well, the plan is for mom and calf to be out with the rest of the herd everyday.
