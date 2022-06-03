The 2022 Lionfish Challenge tournament, started May 20 and ends Sept. 6.
The Lionfish Challenge is a summer-long lionfish tournament open to competitors around the state of Florida. This is the seventh year and thegoal is the same: remove as many lionfish as we can in just 3.5 months. Are you up for the
Challenge?
Categories: Participants will compete in either the commercial or the recreational division.
This year’s tournament shirt was designed and printed by FloGrown, the presenting sponsor, and will be awarded to participants who reach the first prize tier.
To read the tournament rules or register, FWCReefRangers.com/lionfish-challenge.
