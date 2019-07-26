Steve Shiver is officially a candidate to return to the Homestead mayor’s seat, a position he previously held twenty years ago, from 1997 to 2001.
He recently resigned as the executive director of the Police Benevolent Association’s (PBA) Miami-Dade Chapter, a position he held for 14 months.
“Being born and raised here in a community, and being privileged to work, live and play in, is a blessing. I have been able to be part of its growth and the opportunities we still see ahead of us. The joy that I have in helping others has always been a part of my fiber. Grow-ing up in a pioneering family.”
Shiver also is proud of being a consensus builder. He feels with his contacts and relationships throughout his work in South Florida he can make a difference for the City of Homestead.
He cited his record as Opa-Locka city manager saying during his tenure they balanced their budget for the first time in four years, he helped ferret out corruption "they raided the place after I left and are still there," and worked to improve their transit situation.
Asked what he would like to accomplish as mayor, Shiver came back to what he calls fundamentals, “focusing on infrastructure – parks, police, public works, fixing traffic congestion and repairing the disconnect from citizen
to elected officials.”
He feels that Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) should not be used for large projects but back to basics community services and existing infrastructure.
Shiver noted he would like to not see building projects pulled because of frustration with the bureaucracy.
“People deserve a business-friendly atmosphere when they go to city hall, and not turn around and abandon their projects out of frustration.”
Shiver feels that Homestead needs to work with existing economic centers and build a sound infrastructure around that relating to water, sewer, and roads. “Let’s plan for it and build up to that. Shouldn’t we be building infrastructure…and businesses will come,” he said.
When asked to address recent published reports regarding his business failings and bankruptcies he said, “It is with more than a touch of humbleness….It was a large business bankruptcy when the economy was failing. I’m human. We all have personal challenges.”
On July 1st, the Homestead City Manager’s office released a 109-page memo to the City Council outlining three police investigations into Mr. Shiver's
activities. One involving cocaine use allegations, has been investigated and closed without charges. Two remain open.
In asking for his response to the investigations and his ability to govern while under investigation, Shiver said, “Let me be very, very clear. There are not two investigations going on in the City of Homestead. In fact, if you look back one of the quote unquote investigations is the Janet LeGrand case where I was actually a realtor involved. I had nothing to do with anything in the operation other than pointing out real estate possibilities."
As for any changes he would make to existing City of Homestead departmental management, he sees areas to improve. He noted the city paid $2.8 million in legal fees last year. He also noted that the city manager salary is close to $400,000. “more than the Mayor of Miami-Dade County. The manager works for the board, we don't work for the manager."
He stated that as Mayor he will be only one of seven elected City Council members, ''that oversee and guide and direct policy for the administration to carry out day to day. It's the job of the Mayor to build a consensus among his colleagues and work together to make the direction, the future of the City of Homestead viable and long term."
Shiver concluded that, "The community that I hope to serve again will need to understand that they have an ear in me, a voice, through speaking to me directly. I’m running as an interview with the public. My campaign slogan has always been and remains ‘There for you’.
Shiver would like to hear from the public. He welcomes emails at Steve@Shiver.com, or by phone at 786-205-7113.
