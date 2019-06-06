A 25-year-old Florida City man working as a security guard at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina in Islamorada, 84001 Overseas Highway, was found unresponsive outside the resort Wednesday night and was later pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
Brahms Castor was found lying on the ground by the employee housing by another worker taking out garbage sometime shortly before 1 a.m. The employee ran for assistance and multiple employees began CPR prior to paramedics arrival.
Castor was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:57 a.m.
There were no signs of foul play or a struggle at the scene.
Autopsy results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.