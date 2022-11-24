ACC powerhouse Clemson’s home field is named Memorial Stadium but is known as Death Valley. The Miami Hurricanes were the 40th consecutive visitor to have their dreams of victory die last Saturday in a 40-10 defeat.
The Tigers active home win streak is the nation’s longest. UM has the all-time record for consecutive wins with 58 between 1985-1994.
“They’ve got a really good football team,” Mario Cristobal said. “They’ve been where we’ve been before.
They’ve built it up. I get it. We’ll be there.”
The loss dropped Miami to 5-6, for the first time since 2007. The Canes have qualified for a bowl every year since 2008 and now need a home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at 8:00 to earn a bowl invitation.
Clemson managed 447 total yards in the win. Miami had 98, their third lowest total in program history. As you’ve read here repeatedly, Canes Corner believes a foundation is being built in Coral Gables and Miami Hurricane football will be back on top. Thirteen underclassmen started last weekend and they along with transfers and a top ten recruiting class will be the next building blocks for the program.
Senior TE Will Mallory said postgame,” Guys kept fighting. That’s a credit to the culture Coach is building.”
Cornerback DJ Ivey added, “Ever since he’s (Coach Cristobal) gotten here, the culture has been changing constantly. As he keeps pushing us, I feel like the culture will change even more.”
Everyone involved in the program has worked extremely hard this year and is disappointed with the results of their efforts. Let’s hope the Canes take the Panthers down Saturday night and are rewarded with a bid to a bowl.
The Men’s Basketball team was joined by the Providence Friars, the St Louis Billikens and the Maryland Terrapins up in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena last weekend. All four teams are likely NCAA tournament
participants in March.
The four squads brought identical 3-0 records into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.
Miami faced Providence in the opener and played excellent throughout earning a 74-64 win.
There was only one lead change as Providence went up four early before the Canes came back and held the lead for the last 30:45.
Norchad Omier led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Wong added 18 with 3 boards, assists and steals. Nijel Pack netted 11 and
Jordan Miller had 9 and 9.
Maryland prevailed over St Louis and was Sunday’s opponent in the
championship game. The Terps proved too much for the Canes on Sunday. They were bigger and better. Maryland was 30-50 from the floor including 9-21 from deep and out rebounded Miami 39-20. Although the Canes forced 18 turnovers and kept their own miscues in single digits, Maryland was far the better team and deserved the Championship Trophy with all five
starters in double figures. Omier had 14, Miller 18 and Wong who was named to the all tournament team had 22 for the runner-ups. Miami plays Rutgers at home on Nov. 30th in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge before opening ACC play at Louisville on 12/4.
The LadyCanes also went 1-1 for the week. Florida Atlantic was 1-0 when they showed up at the Watsco Center but left with their heads hung low after a 75-42 trouncing. Miami now 4-0 was led by freshman forward Lazaria
Spearman who had her first collegiate double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Sophmore guard Lashae Dwyer was 7-8 from the floor for 14
and senior guard Karla Erjavec added 11 including 3-4 from beyond the arc.
On Sunday, Nov. 20th the LadyCanes were up in Chicago, Destiny Harden’s hometown, to face the DePaul Blue Demons.
Miami was 4-0 and DePaul 1-2 going into the contest but it wasn’t the visitors day. DePaul shot 60% in Q1, 56.3% in Q2, 64.3% in Q3 and 50% in the final frame.
Miami was not bad but could not keep up with the hosts 40 minute long red hot shooting.
Spearman had 19, Harden 18, Ja’Leah Williams 14 and Haley Cavinder 11 in the losing effort.
The LadyCanes faced Loyola of Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd but an early holiday week SDNL deadline will push that story until next week’s column.
On Friday, Nov. 25th at 3:00 the LadyCanes play North Carolina A&T in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament at the Watsco Center.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Columbia play at 1:00. On Sunday, the winners play at 2:00. The third place game is at noon.
Happy Thanksgiving All and Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.