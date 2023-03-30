The Redland Middle School Parliamentary Procedure teams performed very well at the Family Career Community Leaders of America state competition in Orlando.
The school’s teams finished first and second. The teams are eligible to compete in the national competition in Denver during the first week of July.
The students were evaluated on their ability to conduct a business meeting and discuss issues. They were given a set of minutes from a previous meeting. They were expected to review those minutes and address a business issue.
The topics the teams had to discuss included how to deal with cafeteria food waste and receiving donations from non-profit groups. They had to take a written exam in parliamentary procedure content.
This was the third year in a row that a Redland team has won the state parliamentary procedure event.
Wayne Worthley, who advises the FCCLA was proud of the two teams’ success. “I am able to coach these students because I am a professional registered parliamentarian. He has chaired church, school advisory and fraternity meetings. He has counseled organizations on how run meetings. Corporations and organizations will hire parliamentarians to run their board meetings. We use Robert’s Rules of Order to conduct the meetings,” he said. “It is important for the kids to learn how to participate in a meeting.”
The students enjoyed the trip and are proud of their success.
“It feels good to win. It was amazing to work with my team for months. I was the top scorer on my team on the written test. I think it will open doors in the future. We learn to speak in front of people and learn how to make motions in debates,” said Yosselyn Jimenez, a seventh grader and a vice president in the FFA. She is a leader in the FCCLA as well.
Sophia Lopez, a seventh grader and president of the first parliamentarian team that received second place was proud to participate in the event. “I think we were successful because we studied before the presentation. We stayed on task during the meeting,”
Now the Redland FCCLA students are going to be raising money to travel to Denver.
“We have been to several national competitions but have never won the parliamentary procedure event at the national level,” said Worthley.
The Redland Agricultural students are displaying 770 plants to the Miami Dade County Fair Exposition. They are showing African irises, dwarf pomegranates and oregano plants.
There are 77 students participating and they have each entered ten plants. If a student earns ten blue ribbons on the plants, he or she could earn $100. Those who win all red ribbons would receive $80. Those who win all white ribbons would receive $60, according to Worthley.
