Not that cows do need to see in foggy weather, but combining a bit of whimsy with science and technology makes for extra fun.
Friday, December 2, 2022, middle school students at Palm Glades Preparatory Academy (PGA) participated in dissecting cow eyes as part of “Orbit: Flying Eye Hospital”, in a new partnership with The Flying Classroom.
The scenario is a fictional company is developing lens for cows to help them see better in foggy weather. They need help to know what size to make the lens in order to design and produce them.
Students perform multiple lessons to dissect the eye to separate and identify the different parts of the eye, measure, and record the lens diameter. Later, they will use the data to communicate their results with the company.
PGA’s technical class approach is Project-Based Learning (PBL) and Principal Aishia McQueen recounted how she was introduced to the idealy matched program.
“This summer I was at our company, Charter School Associates annual leadership retreat and Capt. Barrington was our keynote speaker. I was so moved and inspired by his story and the story of The Flying Classroom that I immediately knew that I had to have this program at Palm Glades Preparatory Academy. When I spoke with Captain Barrington and his team, I emphatically expressed to them that most schools want this program at their school for obvious reasons... it brings learning to life, however for our students it goes further than that, as this is not simply a want for our school, but a need that could shift the trajectory of our students future as they learn about what careers are available to them via the world of STEM and aviation. To allow our students to get the opportunity to explore the world and experience STEM from a different perspective I knew would be invaluable to their educational experience. The Flying Classroom expeditions brings learning full circle and elevates the real-world experience to the next level. Some of our students have never seen a cow in person, however to be able to dissect a cow eye and be able to understand the function of the different parts of the eye and how this expedition will be used to further science will hopefully inspire them to explore all that the world of STEM has to offer.”
While most of the lessons offered are done via Zoom with the on-site schoolteachers/coaches in the classroom, Megan Bertrand, Chief Academic Officer, and Beryl Ogola, an instructor, brought the class segment live to PGA. Student Mahairah Harrell was a bit concerned about examining the cow’s eye before beginning the dissection. “It was scary at first but in the end, I actually enjoyed it and learned a lot.”
“These projects give our students an introduction to different areas of science and technology. The students put their knowledge from the arlier classroom lesson to use today,” Learning Coach Kemyake Brown.
Technology Teacher Jeremiah Shillingburg usually teaches this group of students Computer Science. “These Flying Classroom Projects fit well into our classes. They teach design process, integrate math and other science and technology skills.”
“We work with every type of school,” Bertrand later explained. “Charter schools, public schools, private schools, after-school, summer camps, Saturday classes; we do all of them.”
The founder of the company is Captain Barrington Irving, originally from Jamaica, and he holds two Guinness Book of World Records.
At age 23, in 2007, he was the youngest and first black man to fly solo around the world. Among many awards he has achieved, he is a National Geographic Emerging Explorer.
He established The Flying Classroom, “as a supplemental PK-12, digital STEM+ curriculum aligned to national/state standards based on his global expeditions.” (https://flyingclassroom.com)
There is a cost to the programs which are customized depending on the students and the school or organization.
They currently have 165 different lessons. Many schools are able to secure grants to help with funding.
Bertrand is available to explain options. “If anyone wants to learn more, they can email me.” (Megan Bertrand, mbertrand@flyingclassroom.com)
Principal McQueen continuously seeks and promotes additions to their academic and career path offerings.
“At Palm Glades we work hard to bring a wealth of educational opportunities to our students; from our advanced placement courses, to our on-site dual enrollment program, to our culinary and performing and visual arts programs, to programs like Be Strong and the Flying Classroom, we want every student to feel as if they are a valued member of the learning
community, so our goal is to ensure that there is something for everyone. The opportunities that we provide our students at Palm Glades Academy (PGA) are vast. When students leave PGA they are prepared for success in the 21st century.”
To learn more, go to https://www.palmgladesacademy.com/aboutpga; Email: info@palmgladesacademy.com; (786) 272-2269 or (786) 441-2177
