Imagine that your life story was put into a book and it became a best seller. Next, you get a phone call, and it is a famous director that wants to turn your book into a movie, and you get to pick who will play you. I am sure you would want to embellish certain events in your life and ignore other events. The question is, “How will your story end?”. Will it end with, “They lived happily ever after.”? It is not too late to write the end of your story.
Some chapters in life do not go as you planned. You may be in the
middle of such a chapter. A chapter named “2020” or “Covid-19” would paint a picture that is worth more than a thousand words. In this chapter, everywhere you look you see death. If you were to tell about going to the store it would not be complete without a description of people with faces that cannot really be described, because they are wearing a mask. The very presence of the mask reminds you of death.
Besides being surrounded by death from Covid-19, deaths from suicide and drug overdose have been skyrocketing around the world, especially in young people. At this point you are just glad that your story hasn’t ended yet, but the end is coming.
The simple fact is that your story will end. This is also true for your kids and everyone else that you know. Their story could end during yours or after yours, but every story must have an ending. Are you spending so much time thinking about today’s story that you ignore that you will face almighty God at the end of your story?
Unfortunately, most stories will end with the main character spending eternity in a lake of fire called Hell. Your story can have a different ending, and you can determine this ending right now. Do not wait to write the last page until the last day. If you do, you could end up with a tragic ending.
Today, God wants to help you write “and they lived happily ever after”. God does not want you to go to Hell, He wants you to live with Him forever in Heaven. There is only one way to Heaven, and any other way is just fiction.
Every good story has a villain, and we all have one that could destroy us. The villain we all have in common is sin. As damaging as Covid-19 is, it is nothing compared to the damage caused by sin.
Sin that is not defeated is 100% fatal.
Here is how you plan your perfect ending:
1. Realize that you are a sinner, unable to save yourself. I am sorry, but you cannot be the hero of this story.
Romans 3:23
For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23
For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
2. Trust in Jesus Christ as your Savior. Believe that He, being God, died on the cross, shed His blood, was buried, and on the 3rd day rose again. He did this to pay for your sins.
Romans 5:8 But God commendeth(showed) his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only
begotten Son, that whosoever
believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Ephesians 2:8-9 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
If you think that you can be good enough to go to Heaven your story will end in tragedy, but you can change the ending now. If you trust Jesus Christ as your Savior your ending is now written and cannot be changed. You will have an eternity that is better than any fairytale.
You may have many chapters yet to be written. The exciting thing is that because your ending is written, the remaining chapters can be more exciting than you ever imagined. God has given us the Bible to guide us. It is better than any treasure map. It leads to everlasting treasure. Obeying God and His commandments leads to great blessings. There will be many
dangerous hardships along the way, but God will be with you to help you. On earth you may have no physical treasure, but the rewards that you will enjoy for eternity far surpass the imagination of the greatest storytellers the world has ever known.
Let us help you write the remaining chapters. Together we can have a better story than we would apart. Together we can change the ending of many. It would be a disaster for those that have the perfect ending already written to not help rewrite the endings of those on there way to a horrific ending. Please don’t waste your remaining chapters.
Come worship and learn with us. At this time, we are doing church like they did in the first century when they met in homes. We meet in a beautiful home off Palm Dr. (344th St.) 2 miles west of “Robert Is Here” on 213th Ave. Services are Sunday at 11am and 5pm and on Wednesday at 7pm.
Easter Sunday, April 4th at 11 am don’t miss, “The Story that Will Change Your Story.”
On Easter morning, come early for FREE, hot, homemade cinnamon rolls, and celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ with us. Find all the details here:
