There are occasions when we may be blessed and privileged to work under the supervision and guidance of someone who provides the kind of leadership that elicits the best qualities of our character. While mere words may seem inadequate to fully express the depths of gratitude and admiration one might possess, this article will attempt to serve as tribute to one such individual.
Recently, my now former boss Amy Crowley-Gonsoulin accepted a position with another department at our workplace. It was a move that is well-suited for her vast talents and personal passions.
On the other hand, I was personally quite despondent at the news in an entirely selfish manner. My experience of working with her as my supervisor for over four years has been literally the most pleasant and rewarding in my professional career.
Clearly, I will miss Amy in this role, but obviously, I am pleased for her own opportunity for further fulfillment and development.
At the risk of seeming merely flattering or obsequious, permit me a moment to enumerate some of the qualities which made Amy a most favored and effective manager. (I believe these sentiments would be heartily shared by my colleagues.)
Amy valued us, the members of her team, as individuals. She was open and receptive to feedback. Amy trusted us as responsible adults and treated us with the degree of respect befitting that confidence.
Amy inspired and encouraged us to not only perform at our utmost, but to seek opportunities for improvement in both our roles in the workplace as well as on a personal level as professionals.
With Amy, we never felt burdened, harassed, or exploited. We never felt she maintained unreasonable or impractical expectations. When Amy would convey any kind of request, it regularly appealed to our sense of service to those truly in need. I always appreciated the invitational nature of her pursuit of diligence, predicated not merely on an assumption of obligation but rather on a kind of freedom to contribute and excel. Amy also continually advocated on our behalf to ensure the best possible access to the resources necessary to perform our duties.
Amy exhibited some of the more desirable and appealing traits one might hope for in a boss:
kindness, compassion, patience, accommodation, loyalty, determination; and she engendered the same qualities in return from her team. In her absence, we will continue striving to live up to the level of reliability that Amy induced in us.
And while we may eventually hire someone to fill that role in our department, it will of course never be possible to actually replace her. After all, we are all unique and distinct individuals; you can fill a position, but you cannot truly replace a person.
Believers recognize some truths that pertain to how we relate and operate with regard to those in positions of authority. Whether or not our bosses may be as remarkable and generous as Amy, the Bible indicates that there is a certain expectation of excellence on our part in our performance at work, regardless (1 Peter 2:18). This extends to the manner in which we conduct ourselves in fulfilling our responsibilities as well as the attitude by which we regard those individuals over us (Ephesians 6:7-8; Colossians 3:23-24).
Furthermore, the overriding impetus for the believer in submitting to any earthly authority is the acknowledgment of God as the ultimate authority (Romans 13:1-7).
Likewise, those in positions of leadership are called on to demonstrate wisdom, honesty, and integrity in their dealings with subordinates. While the socio-economic arrangements may have been somewhat different in Biblical times compared to our modern notions of employment, the principles of societal structure and labor management elaborated upon in scripture remain relevant for all cultures and contexts.
From such principles we can deduce, among many things, that a leader is called to treat subordinates in a manner the leader desires to be treated (Ephesians 6:7-9);
to operate in a spirit of service (Matthew 20:25-28); to not be overbearing and to lead by example (1 Peter 5:2-4); to strive for fair and reasonable compensation (Leviticus 19:13, Malachi 3:5); and to respect and submit to their own superiors, including ultimately God (Hebrews 13:17, Colossians 4:1).
Additionally, it can be readily observed from both the Bible and in our contemporary lives that among the many compelling attributes of a good boss are the abilities to galvanize synergy and to recognize talent and potential.
Early in the first season of the television series "Star Trek: Voyager," Captain Kathryn Janeway of the USS Voyager is faced with the tremendous challenge of somehow integrating the crew of her own Starfleet vessel with a group of renegade resistance fighters as they find themselves stranded together literally on the other side of the galaxy. Janeway contemplates the possible benefits and complications of assigning key roles to some of these former insurgents in an attempt to demonstrate empathy, cooperation, and trust.
One of these potential candidates is a rather belligerent half-Klingon young woman named B'Elanna Torres who, while clearly demonstrating technical prowess, exhibits a fairly volatile personality.
JANEWAY: Do you think you're ready?
TORRES: Ready?
JANEWAY: Ready to be Chief Engineer on a starship.
TORRES: Well, I think I know my way around an engine room, if that's what you mean.
JANEWAY: It's part of what I mean. There's also the matter of your ability to command others. I'm not sure I'd be doing you a favour by putting you in charge down there. There'd be a lot of hard feelings toward you from many of the Starfleet people.
TORRES: I'm not bothered by what people think of me.
JANEWAY: And the job requires knowledge of Starfleet protocol, experience with Starfleet methodologies.
TORRES: Listen, Captain, if you don't think I'm right for this job, just say so.
JANEWAY: I'll be honest. I'm not sure whether you are or not. That's why I wanted to meet, try to get to know you a little better.
Eventually through the course of events of the episode, Torres confronts various scenarios whereby she proves herself to Janeway both in terms of skill as well as the ability to work with others effectively.
Good bosses make every effort to understand and appreciate the capabilities as well as shortcomings of everyone under their administration; to apply the various skill sets in the most appropriate and effective manner possible; and, further, to identify opportunities for growth and advancement. As with Captain Janeway's herculean efforts to merge two essentially separate, disparate crews while seeking ideal possibilities for the aptitudes of individuals, I have observed similarly intrepid endeavors of proficient leadership in my own former boss. In this manner, Amy has exemplified many of the Biblical tenets of successful superintendence, and I am able to regard her, as the apostle Paul advises in 1 Timothy 6:1, "worthy of all honor" for the Lord's sake. Thank you, Amy, for allowing the evidence of your convictions to impact us continually.
