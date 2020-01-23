With Valentine's Day in February, the talk will surely be on the topic of love. This all began, somehow, with a martyred person who was named Valentine and later sainted. (Originally, it was Saint Valentine’s Day.) But the topic of love has always been a central part of the biblical faith; if you read the Bible, then you’re familiar with the topic of love.
The Bible has a lot to say about love. For example, if you were to peruse the Bible and look at the major themes that fall under the category of love, you’d learn a number of things. God set His love on the Hebrews (Deuteronomy 7:7). Men and women love each other romantically and sexually (Song of Solomon 6:3; 7:10). In John’s Gospel, it says that God loves the world (John 3:16). As Christians, we love because God loved us first (1 John 4:19). But in the event that you haven’t discovered it from these few verses, it should be noted that love isn’t always simple, as we understand simplicity. Love is a complex truth.
With this, though, arguably one of the most popular sections in the Bible that teaches us about love is found in Matthew 22. It goes like this: “You shall love the Lord your God with all you heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. . . You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37, 39). After teaching this, Jesus then says, “On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets”; that is, everything in the Bible hangs on these two commands—love God, love others.
So, when it comes to love, the Bible has very little to say about one’s feelings. On the contrary, the Bible commands love because anything that is right and true and good should be commanded. And loving God is right and true and good. Therefore, it is commanded. And loving others is right and true and good. Therefore, it is commanded.
Yet, since we’re loving what is right and true and good, we must have the convictions to love what God loves. For example, Christians aren’t supposed to love the world (1 John 2:15). Of course, that doesn’t mean that Christians shouldn’t love people, care for the needy, or demonstrate God’s compassion to others. But it does mean that the world, as an anti-God system and philosophy, shouldn’t be loved by Christians. Love isn’t ignorant. Love isn’t naive. Love isn’t dark. On the contrary, “Love is patient and kind, love does not any or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It doesn’t not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but
rejoices with the truth”
(1 Corinthians 13:4-6).
With Valentine’s Day almost here there will obviously be more talk about the topic of love. Now, you can consider it from a biblical perspective. Love God. Love others.
