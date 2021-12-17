An update from Homestead Mennonite Church. For those of you who have been keeping up with HMC, you may have seen me mention on occasion that we’ve been in the midst of a pastoral search for the past year and a half.
Our previous pastor resigned in the middle of 2020, so HMC has had to adapt to life without a pastor, not to mention the pandemic requiring its own shifts. It was a trying time for us.
On the whole, however, we’ve come through it with strength, thank you, Lord. Members of our Council and Elders picked up the bulk of responsibility released by Pastor Rick.
People stepped forward to make sure the worship service could maintain a
consistency of quality even through virtual or hybrid services.
A pastoral search committee formed to conduct the arduous process of finding, meeting, interviewing, and recommending pastoral candidates. This task in particular takes time with little visible progress for those on the outside, wondering when and if we will ever see results.
As of last Sunday, however, their work has borne fruit: HMC has found a pastor who seems a good fit for us, and we’ve called on him and his family to join us in ministry. They accepted.
So here we are. After sixteen-ish months of adapting to and existing as a congregation without a pastor, we must prepare to adapt once again. Will you mind my saying I’m terrified?
My mother used an analogy of marriage to describe the congregation joining to a pastor, and I agree that it’s an apt comparison.
At least in classic American tradition, marriage is a relatively early step in a relationship: After two parties decide that they are compatible and committed, they join together; but truly, there’s so much they don’t know about each other. Have they ever lived together? Do they know about the snoring? Does one leave the toilet seat up, the other keep their dirty socks in a pile beside the closet? The little quirks that seem cute in the infatuation period may become irritants for the long haul.
Change can be scary. On a personal level, I understand the gravity of the commitment I will make, assuming the union occurs. My role in the congregation is to be a pillar, and while a new pastor may lighten some loads, he may increase others.
What levels of accounting will I need to learn to hire and support a new pastor?
Health insurance, retirement plans, educational resources—or will he take care of it?
Will the new family rely on me emotionally or be more distant? Will we debate theology or argue it? So many unknowns.
It’s even worse for the new pastor. He’s joining not only me, but a whole congregation, a whole community. Moving to a new location; taking up a new position; building up new relationships; adapting to different methods of conduct; asserting his own preferences. So much change may certainly be a crushing stressor.
In spite of fear’s weight, I am certain of one thing: We are not alone. We do not work without support. This congregation is grounded in love, and our conduct reflects it. We work for each other, not against, and whatever stress such a change will bring, the Lord is with us and guides us. We will stand with him.
As for you, the community at large! Homestead Mennonite Church and our potential pastor know that we do not exist separate from you. This endeavor will impact you as well. I ask for your prayer and support as we embark on this union. Growing pains may be difficult for us all, but with God’s help, we will come through, possibly stronger than ever and fit to serve him. Thank you, Lord.
