Florida hosts 21 military bases, some for every branch of the military. The Jacksonville area is home to most of the military bases in the state, but they exist in other coastal areas, too. What all the military bases have in common is toxic environmental contamination, especially with PFAS.
These highly toxic chemicals ended up in the drinking water and soil of military bases due to firefighters and trainees using the firefighting foam AFFF excessively. Exposure to PFAS has a significant association with kidney, prostate, bladder, and testicular cancer, among other diseases.
Because these substances are persistent contaminants, some take over a thousand years to break down, thereby posing a major health threat to veterans who trained at military bases and nearby communities.
Built in 1940, Patrick Air Force Base is located between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach in Brevard County. It is one of the most contaminated military bases nationwide, as it has a PFAS concentration in water that exceeds the safe exposure limit by almost 62,000 times.
Despite the terrible contamination at Patrick Air Force Base, the military installation is not currently undergoing PFAS cleanup. Another military base in Florida with extreme contamination is Eglin Air Force Base, located three miles southwest of Valparaiso in Okaloosa County.
The PFAS level in the water of this military facility eclipses the maximum limit by over 7,800 times. Still, other toxic chemicals might have been used on these military installations, as today, the drinking water of Dade City contains arsenic, radium, chromium, barium, and uranium.
Another military base with a dire legacy of toxic contamination is Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. In addition to PFAS, many other chemicals lurked in its drinking water for nearly 35 years during the last century, including trichloroethylene, benzene, vinyl chloride, and perchloroethylene. Volatile organic compounds were found in two of the eight water supplies of the military base.
At Hadnot Point, the trichloroethylene level was 280 times over the safe limit, whereas, at Tarawa Terrace, the perchloroethylene level exceeded it by 43 times. As for PFAS, the current level in drinking water is 2,562 times over the maximum limit.
While the drinking water was toxic, as many as one million service members, families, and civilians lived at Camp Lejeune, all of whom were exposed to the harmful concoction of chemicals.
Until recently, veterans injured by toxic exposure at military bases had quite a difficult time accessing the VA benefits they were entitled to, such as healthcare and disability compensation.
Nevertheless, on August 10, 2022, the Honoring Our PACT Act was signed into law, which is perhaps the largest healthcare and benefit expansion in VA history.
The new legislative package expands and extends eligibility for VA healthcare for veterans affected by toxic exposure, adds over 20 new presumptive diagnoses for these veterans, and requires the VA to offer a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in its healthcare system.
Some of the new presumptive conditions are brain cancer, emphysema, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, and pulmonary fibrosis.
The Honoring Our PACT Act expands VA healthcare and benefits for over five million servicemembers and veterans with a history of toxic exposure, which is a major accomplishment.
By virtue of this bill, we might witness a major decrease in veterans exposed to harmful chemicals at military bases struggling with the cost of treatment, as well as fewer premature deaths among these brave people.
Toxic exposure screenings will greatly help reduce the number of veterans who are unaware they have a disease and also the number of ill veterans who do not receive treatment.
One day after this legislative package became law, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was also signed into law and included in the Honoring Our PACT Act. Under it, veterans impacted by toxic exposure at the military base can now seek compensation from the government.
Jonathan Sharp is Chief Financial Officer at Environmental Litigation Group, P.C. The law firm, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.
