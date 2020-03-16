The health of children in South Florida is at risk. E-cigarettes are the most popular tobacco product among children and teens, surpassing cigarette smoking for over six years in a row. After decades of making significant progress in the fight against tobacco use, big tobacco corporations have identified a new way to market to our youth. Now, more than one in four high schoolers and more than one in ten middle school students use e-cigarettes. Over 5.3 million high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019, an increase of three million over the last two years.
In fact, according to the 2018 Florida Youth Tobacco Survey, almost 25% of high school students in Florida admitted to using e-cigarettes at least one day in a period of 30 days. Additionally, the survey showed that at least 7% of high school students admitted to using chewing tobacco, snuff, dip, cigars, cigarillos or little cigars at least one day during the same period. It is time that we take some action.
That’s why, last week, I was voted in favor of H.R. 2339, the Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act, a bill I cosponsored to combat this growing public health crisis.
Big tobacco companies are targeting youth specifically with e-cigarette marketing and sales. They advertise on kid-friendly channels including Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and educational and game websites. Researchers have concluded that these marketing tactics are “patently youth oriented.”
This comprehensive legislation removes all flavored tobacco products from the
marketplace, prohibits companies from marketing or promoting e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21, and directs the FDA to prohibit all online sales of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. It also closes a tax loophole and will tax e-cigarettes at the same level as other tobacco products, making e-cigarettes too expensive for price-sensitive kids to buy and giving smokers another incentive to quit.
This public health epidemic is being fueled by flavored e-cigarettes. Most
children begin with flavored products, which come in varieties like cotton candy, gummy bear, and peanut butter cup. These flavors play a key role in youth use of tobacco products. They mask the harshness and improve the taste of tobacco products, making it easier for kids to try e-cigarettes and ultimately become addicted. Over 80 percent of children who use tobacco
products started with a flavored version, and at least seven out of ten of youth report smoking “because they come in flavors that I like.” These e-cigarettes also contain addictive levels of nicotine, with Juul and other newer e-cigarettes delivering massive doses of the addictive substance.
I recently met with constituents from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of
America, children in our community dedicated to substance abuse prevention. These students attend high schools in Homestead and shared their stories of substance abuse on middle and high school campuses. When I asked this large group of students how many of them knew friends using flavored
e-cigarettes, each one of them sadly raised their hands. They then shared great concerns that so many of their classmates were smoking, and asked for help getting these devices out of their schools. Unfortunately, these stories are all too common. On school campuses in our district and across the nation, teachers, principals, and superintendents are struggling to prevent their students from using these products, and to have resources to assist them with quitting.
As a mother, it pains me to know our children could unknowingly become addicted to nicotine. That’s why, in addition to this new legislations, last year, I wrote a letter urging President Trump to follow through on his promise to ban flavored e-cigarettes from the marketplace, and voted in favor of H.R. 3942, the Preventing Online Sales to Children Act to prevent online sales of e-cigarettes to minors by applying the same safeguards already in place for regular cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.
I also cosponsored H.R. 2111, the Preventing Opportunities for Teen E-
Cigarette and Tobacco Addiction (PROTECT) Act, to fund research and state
responses to address the epidemic of e-cigarette use among youth. Additionally, I supported the passage of the FY2020 funding package that strengthened efforts to prevent tobacco use and treat tobacco-related illnesses and raised the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
I urge my colleagues in the Senate to act on this now and put an end to this public health crisis.
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D) represents Florida’s 26th district.
