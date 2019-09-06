I received a brochure by mail today that stated on the front, “I’m with JEFF PORTER for mayor of Homestead.” It is right as it outlined quite a number of important things he has done as mayor. I agree!
I too am with JEFF PORTER for mayor of Homestead, for all of the things he has accomplished for the citizens.
I also agree with the present mayor, Steve Shelley, from his quotes in the South Dade News Leader. Mayor Shelley stating that he is returning to his council seat in order to finish out his term, and that he thinks it is important to continue the economic redevelopment projects started under MAYOR JEFF PORTER’s leadership and leave a strong foundation for the future of Homestead.
He also stated that it is a natural fit for MAYOR JEFF PORTER to return as Mayor of Homestead as he shares Council’s vision for the downtown revitalization of Homestead. And that MAYOR JEFF PORTER was sitting in the seat at the beginning and he will continue the ball rolling with these projects. Also, it would be great to see MAYOR JEFF PORTER take it to the finish line and wrap things up.
I am voting absentee and ask you to consider to do the same.
