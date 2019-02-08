Third Trimester Abortion - Mercy or Murder

Editors Note: Staff Writer Phil Marraccinii, weighs in with his opinion on the recent changes to abortion laws proposed in Virginia and New York.

Those of you who read my stories know that I like writing “fuzzy” articles with happy endings but I can no longer sit back and watch our nation destroy itself from within without picking up a pencil and expressing my opinion.

We have become a divided people with both sides of any issue willing to come to blows to force their views on the opposition. Morality, coupled with majority rule, was “the rule of thumb” that made the United States of America the greatest country in this crazy world.

Though there are many imperfections experienced by this country, they are the result of not following the constitution or a strict moral code.

Today's issue is about abortion - before, during, even after the birth of a full term child.

Among the statements made by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, also a pediatric neurosurgeon, “the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and family desire.”

In other words, a born alive, human being could be terminated. This is not a matter of how long after conception is a child actually considered a viable person. This is a decision on killing a full term human being. Can we name this action “a born alive abortion?”

Northam's principles center around the health of the child…is the child deformed? Just how does he define deformed…distorted in shape or form? At what degree do we judge the severity of a deformity…brain capacity, physical features, a missing limb or perhaps several unformed fingers? Who should have the power of making that decision to kill that child, a mother, a doctor, the government? What happened to nature and God or do they no longer have a place in our society?

The Unborn Victims of Violence Act of 2004 (Public Law 108-212) is a United States law which recognizes an embryo or fetus in utero as a legal victim, if they are injured or killed during the commission of any of over 60 listed federal crimes of violence.

The law defines "child in utero" as "a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb." Reading this law in total, I did not see any exceptions to possible deformities the embryo might have possessed. Is this law to be rewritten to exclude less then perfect unborn children?

Lastly, what will happen to the bodies of these terminated children? Will they be treated with respect or dissected and sold off in pieces by accused agencies such as Planned Parenthood?

As mankind starts determining life and death of children in their trimester and beyond, where will it end? What group will radicals attack next…perhaps the elderly. Being in my 70’s, I hope this country comes to its senses before my days are numbered.