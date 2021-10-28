In their first two ACC contests this season the Miami Hurricanes suffered heartbreaking last possession losses with a missed field goal as time expired against Virginia and a tipped pass interception at North Carolina. Fortune favored the bold and brave Canes Saturday night in a well deserved win over North Carolina State. The Hard Rock Stadium was filled with joie de vivre and the ebullience of young Hurricane players was everywhere as the clocked ticked down to 0:00.
The#18 Wolfpack (5-1,2-0) entering the game, played up to their ranking but the Canes proved themselves better in a highly contested, turnover free,back and forth affair.
UM opened the scoring on their first possession with a 25 yard TD pass from Tyler Van Dyke to Charleston Rambo completing an 8 play 75 yard drive.
Andres Borregales added the extra point. After 3 and outs by both teams NC St drove 52 yards on 8 plays before Christopher Dunn made it 7-3 with a 33 yard field goal. Both teams again went 3 and out before UM struck again capping a 6 play 76 yard drive with a Van Dyke to Jaylan Knighton 53
yard bomb for a 14-3 advantage.
The Pack went 75 yards on 10 plays following the kickoff and closed it to 14-10 with a 7 yard Devin Leary to Thayer Thomas pass.
The next five possessions led to punts. NC St took over with 0:47 in the half and Leary completed a 4 yard then 46 yard pass to Emeka Emezie before a 27 yard TD throw to T. Thomas gave the visitors a 17-14 halftime lead.
It was game on as the Canes opened the second half with a first play 60 yard Van Dyke to Rambo aerial and took the lead back 21-17 on a 5 yard Van Dyke to Will Mallory toss. After each team punted again NC State made it 21-20 on a 44 yard Dunn field goal.
The Hurricanes responded immediately going 70 yards on 9 plays before Borregales hit a 22 yard FG for a 24-20 Miami edge after three.
The fourth quarter opened with the Wolfpack taking their second lead of the game at 27-24 after a 7 play 79 yard drive ended with a 17 yard Leary run. Undaunted, Miami took over at the 25 and with a 2nd and 12 completion to Key’Shawn Smith for 15 and a 3rd and 1 pass to Elijah Arroyo from the Miami 47 to the NC St 24 being the big plays , the 11 play 75 yard drive was finished with a 4 yard Van Dyke to Rambo pass, their second TD hookup of the game, this one giving the Canes back the lead at 31-27 with 9:34 left. The UM defense bent but did not break on the ensuing Wolfpack drive. Leary took his team to the UM 16 before Bubba Bolden sacked him for a 12 yard loss on 3rd and 8. Dunn hit a 40 yard FG on fourth down and it was 31-30 with 5:39 that seemed like a lifetime to go. There were nothing but ‘deja vu all over again’ thoughts following the next Miami possession when they fumbled the kickoff before regaining control and bringing it out to the 11.
On first down Van Dyke ran for a 3 yard loss. On 2nd a Knighton reception went backwards to the UM 4. On 3rd and 17 the Canes managed to move 2 yards forward on a Knighton run before Lou Hedley kicked them out of trouble with a 50 yarder to the NC St 44 where the Pack took over with 3:30 left. After two incompletions and a two yard gain it was 4th and 8 and as Leary completed his throw to T.Thomas before UM Safety Kam Kinchens made the stop of the day bringing him down just short of the marker and it was Miami’s ball on their 48 with 2:46 left. Again Miami headed the
wrong way with a sack leaving the Canes a 3rd and 16 at their own 42 with 2:30 to go. Van Dyke was in the spotlight with the game on the line and came through big time with a 21 yard dart to Will Mallory that allowed the Canes (3-4,1-2) to run out the clock in the 31-30 win.
Van Dyke was 25 of 33 for 325 yards and 4 TDs against the Pack. All were career bests but far more important is the respect he has earned from Canes Nation, the media, his coaches and especially his teammates in just his third start. Rambo had 9 catches for 127 and 2 TD. Knighton totaled 166 yards with a TD. This was a great team win that hopefully beckons a new beginning for this young Miami team.
Next up, #23 Pittsburgh (6-1,3-0) noon Saturday 10/30 at Heinz Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.