Human beings seem to possess a propensity for analyzing, measuring, and categorizing their observations and experiences as a means of imposing some sense of order and familiarity upon the universe of apparent chaos that surrounds us. We often seem to be driven by a need to quantify reality as much as possible.
While this might indeed be useful and helpful in our efforts to exist effectively and productively, it can also produce various "side effects" which can end up being more counter-productive than intended.
A tendency to stipulate a sense of classification can lead to an inclination towards preferring and even fixating on similarity and affinity. And though this may seem to be a natural impulse and consequence, it can in turn contribute to the development of unfavorable assumptions, stereotyping, biases, and even intolerance.
We see evidence of such habits of delineation and differentiation in both secular and ecclesiastical spheres of affairs. In either case we find that human beings will often organize and arrange themselves into what they expect or hope to be neat and tidy patterns, distributions, and structures.
Whether or not this is the most effective or equitable approach remains debatable.
One could make the argument that there are two domains or layers of universes in which we exist and operate: on the one hand, the universe can represent all of reality, including those aspects that remain beyond our individual experiences; on the other hand, "our" universe is essentially what we observe and experience directly and regularly, including that to which we allow ourselves to be exposed or with which we allow ourselves to become familiar. This is that which we often shape according to our own sensibilities and understandings.
A potentially constructive exercise would be to perform an honest assessment of the composition and extent of one's own "universe." What sorts of preconceptions, partiality, or partisanship are we ourselves subject to that might impede our growth as individuals — and ultimately as a society or even species? As believers, are we willing to broaden our understanding and perception of the universe at large in order to most effectively express the truth of the gospel to any and all?
For Christians, this kind of quest for comprehension should incorporate an awareness and affirmation of our role in delivering the gospel that includes recognizing the scope and scale of the commission to which we are called. Some valid questions with regard to this pertains to both the objects and purveyors of this message of redemption: "For whom is the gospel intended?" and "From whom is the gospel revealed?"
The Bible provides clear and concise conclusions for both queries: the gospel is meant to apply to everyone, since all are in need of redemption (Luke 24:47, John 3:16, Romans 1:16, Romans 10:12-13, Galatians 3:8, etc.); the gospel is meant to be shared through the life of each believer (Matthew 5:13-16, Mark 16:15, Luke 10:2, Acts 1:8, Romans 10:14-15, Ephesians 6:15, 1 Peter 2:21).
There are some who continue to question the nature and identity of either of these parties. Indeed, there are those who insist on narrow definitions, relying on obscure or convoluted rationale. For such proponents of parochialism, their "universe" may be quite compressed into a compact and diminishing zone of comfort.
Typically, such insular thinking can lead to complications — even impediments — for any genuine efforts at evangelism. It can be difficult to reach beyond a microcosm that results from a limited perspective.
In an episode of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" television series, Doctor Beverly Crusher experiences a rather unsettling, even traumatic experience when she is inadvertently trapped in the result of an engineering experiment aboard the starship Enterprise.
Unbeknownst to her, a "warp bubble" has formed that creates a parallel universe in which she finds herself struggling to come to terms with her perceived reality.
Initially, everything appears "normal," but then gradually the crew around her begin to disappear — literally vanish from existence. As the crisis escalates, large parts of the ship itself appear to be gone, and Dr. Crusher eventually finds herself alone on what remains of the bridge. She desperately attempts to analyze the situation and deduce its cause and identify a possible solution, fearing she will ultimately share the fate of the crew and ship.
CRUSHER: It's not just people. Everything is disappearing!
Computer, what is that mist I'm seeing?
COMPUTER: Sensors indicate it to be a mass energy field seven hundred and five metres in diameter.
CRUSHER: It surrounds the ship?
COMPUTER: Affirmative.
CRUSHER: If there's nothing wrong with me, maybe there's something wrong with the universe. Computer, what is beyond the mass energy field?
COMPUTER: Sensors cannot penetrate the field.
CRUSHER: Here's a question you shouldn't be able to answer. What is the nature of the universe?
COMPUTER: The universe is a spheroid region seven hundred and five metres in diameter.
With this revelation, Dr. Crusher discovers the presence of the warp bubble and realizes it had contained this parallel universe but is now collapsing. Thankfully, back in the real universe, the crew in engineering are able to open a rift in the bubble, providing a means of escape for Dr. Crusher, much to everyone's relief.
To this day, we may still encounter individuals and groups who, while identifying as Christian, seem to struggle with the notion of a larger universe. From a theology that specifies a decisive number of "true" believers to a presumption that only members of a particular congregation, denomination, sect, or faith tradition represent authentic Christianity, any number of challenging patterns of thought persist among those whose apparent aim is to pursue the truth of the gospel and the grace of redemption through Jesus.
It might bear some reminding that we are one Body, with many members, each performing their role and function (1 Corinthians 12:12-27). It might also be helpful to keep in mind that not every believer will necessarily look or act like we do, that the Church is not necessarily defined by location or local culture. Jesus himself indicated this (John 10:16).
When we encounter the term "Church," do we tend to visualize a specific location or building? Most assuredly, that universe is too small. Do we only envision a localized congregation with whom we associate? That universe is likewise deficient in scale and scope. Or do we broaden our perception and
integrate into our thinking the organization and structure represented by a particular denomination or sect? Again, such a spiritual universe remains severely restricted in meaning and intention.
Like Dr. Crusher trapped in the warp bubble, we should have a sense of knowing better that the universe of God's kingdom is much vaster than what any illusory sensors — or assumptions — might indicate. Let us seek to expand our understanding of the universal nature of the gospel and the Church, and embrace the reality that redemption through Jesus is for all to accept and embody.
