The sights, smells, tastes, and sounds Christmas all bring back great memories. What is your favorite thing about Christmas? Maybe it is decorating your Christmas tree with the ornaments that bring back so many wonderful memories. To others it may be opening presents around the tree on Christmas morning, or making gingerbread houses with the kids. Still others look forward to spending time with the family they love so much. Maybe you have too many favorites to mention. All these times and so many more are so special. For some Christmas brings pain as well. Whether Christmas brings rejoice and peace or pain this could be the greatest Christmas ever.
Christmas is a time when gifts are given. It is a time when people think about someone else a little bit more. Christmas started with the greatest gift ever given. God sent His Son, Jesus, as a gift for you on the first Christmas. This gift, like any gift, is absolutely free. Have you received it yet? Jesus came as a baby, wrapped in swaddling clothes, and was laid in a manger. If the story stopped there, we would not have Christmas today. This gift kept on giving. It is what Jesus did at the end of His life that made this the greatest gift.
God loves us so much that He would like to spend eternity with us in Heaven. There is one big problem. We are all sinners. We have all done something wrong. Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; Our sin must be paid for and the penalty is death (eternity in Hell). Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Jesus loves you so much that He does not want you to pay for your own sins by dying and spending an eternity in Hell. This is why He gave His life for you. John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
You can’t do anything to earn Heaven, but you can have it for free by believing that Jesus shed His blood on the cross, died, was buried, and the third day rose again to pay for your sins.
Most people reject this free gift, because they believe that they have to work their way to Heaven. To believe this, is to say that what Jesus did, is not good enough. Make this the greatest Christmas ever by trusting Jesus Christ as your Savior. All the sights, smells, tastes, and sounds of Christmas are just that much better when you know the true meaning of Christmas and the gift that was given for you. If you already have accepted this wonderful gift, make sure that you share the gift with someone else so that they too can enjoy the greatest Christmas.
If you don’t have a place to go to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, I would like to invite you to the many special Christmas services we are having at both Calvary Baptist Church and Florida City/Loren Roberts Park. If you can only make one make sure you come to the Christmas in the Park at Florida City/Loren Roberts Park on Sunday, December 22nd at 6pm. We will enjoy the Christmas story, sing Christmas Carols, eat cookies, and sip hot chocolate. Bring your friends and family. You can find more information at calvaryflorida.com. Let’s make this the greatest Christmas that our community has ever had.
Christmas Services:
Sunday, December 15th - 11am
Soup & Chili Buffet after service
Calvary Baptist Church
Sunday, December 22nd - 6pm
Christmas in the Park
Florida City/Loren Roberts Park
Sunday, December 24th - 6pm
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Calvary Baptist Church
Wednesday, January 1st - 1pm
New Years Day Service in the Park
Florida City/Loren Roberts Park
