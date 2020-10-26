Politics and religion are always sensitive topics, and often very divisive. Sensitive topics, however, should not be avoided if important. Politics can mean different things to different people. In this article I am not referring to the politics of back room corrupt deals or disagreeing with anything someone says or does just because they are from a different political party. The reality is that politics is a group of people trying to figure out how to live together. Whether as a nation, state, county, or city it must be determined what rules we should be governed by so that we can live together peaceably. If you are of the belief that church is not essential you probably think that pastors and churches should stay out of politics, but if you know and believe the Bible you have to agree that God has something to say about how we live together.
The Bible is the final authority in faith and practice. We are commanded that “whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.” God cares about everything that we do and do not do. If I am following God, He will be with me when I am in the pulpit and when I am in the voting booth. You might argue that it is right for a pastor or Christian to vote their convictions, but they should keep those convictions to themselves. This belief is against scripture for several different reasons.
God ordained government and He ordained that we would have a Constitutional Republic. This means that “We the people” elect our representatives. If we are not involved, we are going against what God ordained. Romans 13 tells us that God ordained rulers to reward good and punish evil. How do we find out what is good and what is evil? The answers are found in the Word of God. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” We need pastors that will preach these morals found in the Bible and teach their people how to apply them to life, including politics.
Jeremiah was even told by God to warn not only the king of Judah, but also the kings of other nations. Paul made it a priority to get the gospel to the government leaders. On Mars hill the Apostle Paul found a way to speak truth to the lost. John the Baptist told Herod that he was living in sin.
We are always ambassadors for Jesus Christ. We are commanded to be salt and light. What areas need the most light and preservatives? The areas that are darkest and the most corrupt. Those that say pastors should stay out of politics are saying that one of the darkest areas should be left in darkness. They are saying that politics should decay even more. If we really want the rulers of darkness to be the only influence in politics, in how we live together, then we have big problems. Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. We need rulers that will rule the way that most closely follows the Bible, and we need pastors and other Christians to boldly proclaim what righteousness is, based on the Bible.
We need rulers that will reward good and punish evil as God intended. A simple search of the scripture makes it clear that killing unborn babies is evil and allowing marriage to mean something other then what God ordained is wrong. There are many other issues that God has a lot to say about including welfare, immigration, taxes, Israel, and many other things. It is dangerous to ignore Him.
President John Adams said, “Tyranny can scarcely be practiced upon a virtuous and wise people.” If we as pastors or Christians won’t speak the truth according to the Word of God or won’t get involved in the issues of the day, we are not a virtuous and wise people. We should then expect the rise of tyrants and the end of our liberty. God tells us to pray for our rulers and the main reason is to remain free to preach the Gospel, but understand that the church can survive without America, but America cannot survive without the church. We must be wise and virtuous people for the sake of our country.
I am not saying any of this because I want to offend anyone.
I am saying this because to hide the truth is not love, but hatred. I am convicted that if I, as a pastor, avoid speaking about the hard things because it may offend, I am not only compromising, I do not love the people that God has sent me to. I am not to go where people want me, but where God sends me. I need to be where the light is needed.
Let me challenge you to truly search the scripture, and let the scripture search you before you ignore or get more angry about what you just read. Don’t let your thoughts, actions, or politics contradict scripture. You can’t expect to fight against God and the truth of His Word and win. Please for your own sake, the sake of your family, friends, and our nation, obey God in this sensitive and
divisive topic.
Jesus is our Creator, the way, the truth, the life, and the Word that came to earth to be our Saviour. He came to die on the cross to pay for our sins, and then He rose from the dead. I pray that if you have not trusted Him as your Savior that you would do that today. You cannot be good enough to go to Heaven. Jesus is the only way.
