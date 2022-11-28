Most of us are familiar with the expression "When God closes a door, he opens another," or something similar. While some might assume this is in some manner a Biblical principle, the actual phrase (or anything comparable) does not occur in the text of Scripture.
As it happens, inventor Alexander Graham Bell is credited with this statement: "When one door closes, another one opens, but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us."
While the particular wording might not exist in Scripture, Bell's insight does indeed appear to bear some support from various narratives throughout the Bible.
Certainly, the metaphor of doors representing opportunities or obstructions can be observed in myriad descriptions of God's guidance through circumstances, cycles of time, and the convergence of events (Acts 14:27, Acts 16:7-10, 1 Corinthians 16:8-9, 2 Corinthians 2:12, Colossians 4:2-4).
The persistent theme among such accounts appears to be that God himself ordains and arranges the paths that lead to such doors, the accessibility of such doors, and whatever alternative doors that might emerge. While it is not always obvious to us that life unfolds as God intends, the Bible assures us this is so (Ecclesiastes 3:1).
The recent pandemic was in all likelihood one of the most challenging scenarios with which we have contended in modern times. In my own personal life, it represented yet another complication in an already precarious predicament that I and my family were enduring.
In particular, I was in the unenviable position of having previously lost a somewhat stable position as a faculty member at an educational institution which had been compelled to cease its operations in 2017. Around the time the pandemic impacted the world, I had managed to persist in a non-faculty part-time position with Miami Dade College for a little over two years. Lamentably, I had not been successful in locating full-time employment.
From the moment I had accepted the part-time job, I was continuously seeking what I perceived would be more stable and economically viable opportunities for my career path. I submitted what seemed like countless applications to a vast array of companies and scored a number of interviews, to no avail. I even applied for various open full-time positions within the current institution, but was met with continual denial. One could conclude that I was indeed experiencing a very conspicuous reality of closed doors.
With regard to faith, clearly, we as a family were being led to continue trusting in God's provision.
Believers are often reminded that so-called closed doors can be opportunities for putting our faith into action and applying the Christian principles we espouse. I was reminded that regardless of the type or amount of work which has been delegated to us, we should always do our best to honor God and in turn honor those in authority over us (Luke 16:10, Colossians 3:23-24).
Thus, I made every effort to work "as unto the Lord," contributing to operational improvements. My attitude and performance suitably impressed those in charge. Even so, any likelihood for full-time employment within this organization seemed tenuous at best.
Sometimes, doors of opportunity open in ways we might not expect. When municipal and organizational responses to the pandemic seemed to cascade in March 2020, the mandate for all classes at Miami Dade College to be conducted remotely placed a very distinct set of pressures on my department, the online division. Almost overnight, our support services were in high demand as all faculty were now compelled to adapt to what was an unfamiliar modality for many.
One would not be faulted for deducing that the pandemic thrust open the door of opportunity in my own situation. As the demands for support continued to intensify, my department, along with a few others, were granted directives to reinforce our number of full-time personnel, superseding any conventional hiring constraints in place. I was one of the beneficiaries of this departmental expansion, and as one might imagine, I gladly and eagerly stepped through that now wide-open door, anticipating the next steps of my journey of faith.
For believers, our destination has been determined, and it is through the journey whereby we grow.
In the final episode of the "Star Trek: Voyager" television series, the crew of the starship Voyager confront a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of a potential "open door" that could facilitate their return to our part of the galaxy. During their seven-year sojourn approximately 30,000 light years from Earth's solar system, Voyager and its crew has faced numerous "closed doors" — obstacles and challenges thwarting their attempts to return home.
Now, while facing one of their deadliest enemies, the cybernetic Borg, Voyager's crew must contemplate this possibly final hurdle, or possibly yet another closed door. Captain Kathryn Janeway presents the details of the daunting task and solicits the honest feedback of her officers.
JANEWAY: A long time ago, I made a decision that stranded this crew in the Delta Quadrant. I don't regret that decision. But I didn't know all of you then, and Voyager was just a starship. It's much more than that now. It's become our home. I know I could order you to carry out this plan and none of you would hesitate for a second, but I'm not going to do that. You know the crewmen who work under you, and you know what your own hearts are telling you. So we're not going to attempt this unless everyone in this room agrees. No one will think less of you if you don't.
KIM: Captain?
JANEWAY: Go ahead, Harry.
KIM: I think it's safe to say that no one on this crew has been more obsessed with getting home than I have. But, when I think about everything we've been through together, maybe it's not the destination that matters. Maybe it's the journey. And if that journey takes a little longer so we can do something we all believe in, I can't think of any place I'd rather be, or any people I'd rather be with.
PARIS: To the journey.
CHAKOTAY: Hear, hear.
ALL: To the journey!
In looking back on my experience, I can attest to the struggles of faith and rewards of perseverance. And while I am grateful for the blessing of relatively stable employment, I must also acknowledge the journey of continuing to learn to trust in God all along the way. One may not always appreciate closed doors, but from God's perspective there are always reasons.
In my case, I was blessed with the time and opportunity to develop a reputation of reliability so that when a door finally opened, I was in the right place at the right time with the right set of skills and insight to meet the oncoming challenges head-on.
As indicated in Esther 4:14, we believers may often find that we have been led into specific situations "for such a time as this."
