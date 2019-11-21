Why is there so much conflict in the world?
At every level of society, strife and consternation are becoming increasingly more apparent. Why do we allow these stressful relations to control our lives? The answer is that as a society, we have lost appreciation for one of the most important concepts in human interaction. This concept is “RESPECT”.
I have become disgusted with the national news media. They are all profiting on the frenzy created by the publication of stimulated interpersonal friction. The liberals vs the conservatives, the Democrats vs the Republicans, the whites vs the non-whites, the young vs the old, the digitally aware vs the digitally challenged, etc.
From the conflicting relations between the United States and other Countries to individual interpersonal interactions, this combative infection permeates every level of society. National, state and county politics are a conduit for the spread of this contagion to local politics and to small groups of individuals
attempting to engage in formally polite society. This disease is the lack
of an appreciation for the opinions of others, or, more importantly, their right to possess those opinions. This infection reflects the loss of respect in personal interaction.
Our society has become extremely complex and technical at the expense of the interpersonal relationship. Whatever happened to the family unit? In less
complicated times that familial cohesiveness and those relationships were where societal concepts, values and mores, such as “Respect” were learned.
It begins on a person-to-person basis. Respect for another person, a friend or a member of your family... particularly, your parents. This seems to have become forgotten or deemed less important in the intense world of current day society. Increasingly, we show disrespect instead of showing understanding. Instead of polite discussion, we respond to differing points of view with hate-filled vitriol and discontent.
On almost every channel or media outlet, conflict reigns supreme and varying shades and slants of conflict are the norm. The problem is that the concept of journalistic objectivity and integrity has been lost. Unfortunately, we, as consumers, now have to first assess and determine the veracity of the “journalist” and then, as to whether they are trying to persuade us to adopt a certain agenda. This complicates the information gathering experience. In either case, the loss of journalistic objectivity is disingenuous and misleading. This failure on the part of the media has become known as “Fake News”.
The danger of this process is evident in the loss of respect that the media “opinion leaders” have for the intelligence of the reader or viewer. This control
exercise is an age old problem against which we have been warned since the times of ancient Greece. Fifteen hundred years ago “Plato’s Republic”, in “The
Allegory of the Cave” advised against our being deluded by the puppeteers manipulating the shadows on the wall of the cave, or, in our case, the “Fake News”, as being confused for reality. The proper exercise of intelligence, education and rational judgment will clarify, as predicted by Plato, the
distinction. The bombastic presentation of “Fake News” begets overreaction, disrespect for the opinions of others and angst.
It is this over-reaction which is a further indication of a lack of respect. There seems to be an increasing dearth of engaging repartee’ and intelligent discussion in our society. These endeavors have been replaced by verbal combat and one upsmanship.
Conversations on subjects of a sensitive nature, such as politics or religion,
increasingly lead to a response crescendo reaction. Often times, there is less focus on the logic foundation and credibility of the conver- sational responses and more focus on volume, bombast and aggression.
To truly understand other people, we need to respect and appreciate their right to have and to express an opinion. We don’t have to agree, but, we should never forget that they have a constitutional right to opine.
Our position should be to analyze the discussion and formulate a reasonable, cogent and measured response. Even if you do not agree with a person, they deserve respect in this exercise.
The main stream news media profits on and perpetuates this conflict. In allowing this to continue, we are being used as tools for its implementation. I choose to resist being used as somebody else’s “tool”.
Michael Marcus Esq. specializes in real estate law in South Dade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.