One mother picks up a call and learns her son – who left for work eight hours ago – will not return.
Replace their roles – mother, father, spouse – regardless, that’s the nightmare 36 families endured in 2021, nationwide. Some might find think the number is small that is, as long the deceased worker isn’t a family member, friend or co-worker.
Tragically, fatal heat illness is – like many workplace hazards – preventable.
Sadly, the effects of workplace heat leaves many workers stricken as summer temperatures rise. Excessive heat is a danger, outdoors and indoors, on farms and construction sites, in machine shops and warehouses, and even in restaurants’ kitchens.
Many people know extreme heat can lead to serious illnesses, heat stroke, and even death if not treated properly. These conditions can also cause harm for workers with existing concerns like asthma, kidney failure and heart disease.
The dangers in hot worksites aren’t always caused by high temperatures and are not limited to just summer months. High air and surface temperatures, and humidity can create unsafe environments.
That’s why, in addition to frequent and regular access to water, rest and shade, U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s heat illness prevention campaign urges employers to introduce workloads gradually, especially for new workers in these
conditions, and to monitor all workers for signs of heat illness.
Employers should also allow a work-rest regimen, pace tasks to avoid exhaustion, and provide access to shaded.
OSHA’s on-site consultation program offers free, confidential workplace safety services to small- and medium-sized businesses. Services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations.
These resources are designed to help employers comply with workplace safety requirements and empower employees so that no worker suffers from exposure to heat in 2023.
It’s time to approach this summer with intent and action.
Someone’s life will depend on it.
Kurt Petermeyer is an OSHA Regional Administrator
