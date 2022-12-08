Dear Friends,
Last week the Biden Administration announced they would be easing some oil sanctions on Venezuela to support restarted negotiations between the Maduro regime and its opposition. The ease of sanctions would allow Chevron to resume energy production in Venezuela. This decision undermines any attempt to establish democracy. Under no circumstance should we be negotiating with dictators like Maduro.
National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby, attempted to blame oil and gas producers when asked why the Biden administration doesn't increase domestic energy production. As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47, over a dollar more than when Biden took office, and diesel prices are 50% higher than they were this time last year. Instead of turning to American energy, President Biden turned to other countries such as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.
The solution to our energy crisis lies in America. The Biden Administration should end the federal freeze on oil and gas leases and stop the regulatory assault on U.S. energy development. Unfortunately, Biden will do anything to crush American energy independence, including giving in to dictators.
