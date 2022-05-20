The Miami-Dade County (MDC) Board of County Commissioners (BCC) is scheduled to vote May 19 on an application to move the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) to accommodate an industrial development on 793 agricultural acres near Biscayne Bay. The “South Dade Logistics and Technology District” (SDLTD), Application CDMP2021000, is proposed for an unsuitable location. It would permanently remove valuable agricultural land to make way for industrial land that will encourage sprawl.
Tropical Audubon and our conservation partners are urging the public to personalize a letter using our one-click Action Alert and explain to their Commissioner why it is crucial to stop this proposed industrial development!
The SDLTD application is located 1.7 miles from Biscayne Bay, near coastal wetlands and in a Coastal High Hazard area—all areas that are vitally important county resources. The proposed amendment does not adequately address the serious risks to these resources or demonstrate how harmful impacts will be avoided and/or mitigated.
• The SDLTD will create negative impacts to wetlands, flood protection/management and our drinking water supply. The proposal does not address the potential impacts to wetlands or demonstrate how impacts to wetlands will be avoided and/or mitigated.
• The application is not consistent with recent initiatives to restore and protect Biscayne Bay, including the recommendations of the Biscayne Bay Task Force and the Everglades Restoration project. The proposal would create serious impacts to climate change resilience efforts in a State-designated High-hazard zone, inducing local flooding and saltwater intrusion. Similarly, the application does not adequately address the impacts on our drinking water supply, and has not demonstrated that there will be adequate drinking water supplies to serve the amendment area.
• Most troubling, the applicants’ promised economic benefits of the SDLTD amendment application are not real. With an incomplete application and inconsistencies in job numbers, there is no way to accurately determine any fiscal or economic benefits.
• Finally, there are ample approved and available lands inside the UDB in South Miami-Dade County to handle the scope of development proposed by the applicant.
Tropical Audubon Society (TAS) President José Barros observes, “Approval of the South Dade Logistics and Technology District would be a huge loss for our county’s wildlife and human residents.
It would impact our drinking water supply and impede Everglades Restoration plans, not to mention ignoring the County’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP).”
For more information, read the newly released Executive Summary of a Technical Report co-authored by TAS Vice President, Terrence “Rock” Salt, Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army, Civil Works and Former Director of Everglades Restoration Initiatives for the Department of the Interior.
The Executive Summary provides input from university and technical experts across a variety of fields and disciplines to review, gather facts on, and provide technical input/thorough analysis of the proposed SDLTD application.
“Our team concluded that this project is proposed for the wrong place, at the wrong time with too many critical answers deferred for future analysis,” Salt observes. “The proposal is not viable because its projected benefits are very uncertain and the risks to our community are very real.”
In addition, TAS, along with other organizations, submitted a letter to the MDC BCC to express our organization’s concerns and strong opposition to the application.
