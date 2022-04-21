As a business owner in Miami, I’ve seen what happens when the government overregulates – businesses find a new home. Miami is booming today because of the actions of overzealous policymakers in other states.
The pandemic normalized remote teams and made it easier than ever for top talent to relocate. In searching for a home with a friendlier business climate, much of that talent found Miami.
Now, Miami is experiencing a renaissance, and as one of Miami’s first restaurants to use cutting edge technology in the restaurant business, I want to keep it that way.
The ability for businesses and workers to relocate is especially a factor in tech businesses. That’s why our leaders and legislators need to pay close attention to the possible impact of their actions, no matter how well-intentioned.
As an example, during this year’s legislative session, TaxWatch, a Florida-based pro-business watchdog, released a scathing report analyzing a pair of anti-tech bills that had garnered support in Tallahassee. If they had passed, the legislation would have delivered a jaw-dropping $21 billion hit to the Florida economy.
While these bills were supposed to rein in the excesses of big tech companies, the untargeted regulations packed inside the legislation would have hammered small businesses trying to survive supply chain struggles and rising inflation.
Both bills contained a set of rigorous regulations that would have affected companies far beyond the tech sector. Worse still, each included a “private right of action,” a provision that would have allowed any individual to bring legal action against businesses that couldn’t comply with legislation’s strict standards.
The private right of action provisions would have forced mom and pop shops with limited time, money, and technical expertise to adhere to complex, convoluted laws and regulations, and failure to comply would have resulted in devastating legal repercussions and expensive lawsuits.
This legislation could have strangled a burgeoning tech ecosystem like Miami’s, where small startups make up most of our tech community. Meanwhile, the same mega-corporations that this legislation is trying to tackle have legions of lawyers prepared to swat away lawsuits and a war chest worth of funds to adapt to new legal requirements.
As members of the State Legislature debated the bills, many of our elected officials pointed to similar measures that failed in past legislative sessions after concerns about far-reaching effects on the Florida economy were considered, and they pointed out that our courts have already ruled against previous attempts at similar legislation.
Ultimately, the Florida Senate refused to pass burdensome tech regulations this year. They should be congratulated for knowing the economic dangers of this legislation and standing up for Florida’s small businesses.
I understand why some of our elected officials are frustrated by Big Tech, but those feelings shouldn’t result in policies that will impact our state’s economy and small businesses. Next legislative session, we can’t afford to threaten our business community with legislation that will drive away the same people who came here from other overburdened and overregulated states.
As we look to welcome America’s tech community here from April 16 to April 24 for Miami Tech Week 2022, I am especially thankful that enough of our elected leaders had the courage to stand up and reject legislation aimed at hurting our growing tech community.
We need our leaders in Tallahassee to say ‘no’ to these anti-business policies once and for all, so Miami’s tech ecosystem – and our state’s economy – can continue to thrive.
Carlos Gazitua, president and CEO of Sergio's Restaurants and creator of Sergio's Cuban in South Florida.
