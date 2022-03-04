As Black History month comes to a close, so does the case of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers: who over 2 years ago murdered the 25-year-old black man, who was simply jogging in Georgia.
With the federal case convicting the three white men of hate crimes on February 22, this is but another tale of racial violence, which this time ended on the side of justice.
But parents of these victims span the length of Black History going back to those known: like Mamie Till, who after her son Emmett was lynched for supposedly flirting with a white woman in a grocery store, decided to have an open casket so the world could see her son’s beaten 14-year-old body.
Pictures of him and her grief were circulated worldwide, sparking cries for civil rights.
Yet, there are countless unknown others, people and families destroyed by brutes who literally got away with murder, no cell phone videos or witnesses available.
Their tragedies should also be mourned, long after we end this month also.
Despite earlier attempts by the Department of Justice to strike a plea deal in the Arbery case being dismissed, these cold-blooded killers will now more than likely spend the rest of their lives in prison, as their new sentences will be added to the initial case verdict from November 24, 2021.
After they were convicted in that previous case, Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud Arbery’s father, stated his son led a simple life.
“He didn’t do nothing but run and dream,” said Arbery Sr.
Latonia Hines, the Cobb County executive assistant district attorney, also noted then the importance of that first verdict against the men who murdered him.
“We commend the courage and bravery of this jury to say what happened on Feb, 23, 2020 to Ahmaud Arbery," said Hines. "The hunting and killing of Ahmaud Arbery, it was not only morally wrong but legally wrong, and we are thankful for that.”
President Biden commented as well on the impact of that 2021 verdict.
“While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough,” said Biden. “Instead we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin.”
After this week’s federal ruling, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones spoke about the change that has now come from it.
“Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace," said Cooper-Jones, “but he will now begin to rest in power.”
Let's remind each other that celebrating Black History is not just about remembering Black Leaders and Achievements, but also learning from the tragedies that are also part of this history, and using all of this information as fuel – as power – to propel us forward to our highest levels.
All of us.
Lest we forget that in this country, as Americans, it's ‘Liberty and Justice for ALL'.
It’s been said also that ‘Black History is our history’; warts and everything, let’s learn from it, lest WE repeat it.
Additionally, let’s continue to dream as Martin Luther King Jr. did, let’s
continue to dream as Ahmaud Arbery did.
Let’s run the race that’s been set before us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.