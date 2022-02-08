Nearly 90% of Florida voters support increasing funding for a program that provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings to low-income women according to a new poll released by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). Poll findings showed support consistent across party lines, gender and age.
At current funding levels, the lifesaving program only reaches a mere 8% of eligible Floridians. Evidence from other states show that a significant funding increase results in improved access to early detection and treatment though the program, particularly among families with low-incomes who are least likely to be screened. An increase to $3 million would also help address the record drop in breast cancer screenings at the onset of the pandemic that have yet to return to pre-pandemic rates and better reach rural, Black and Latin communities – the majority of eligible Floridians.
Breast cancer remains the leading cancer diagnosis for Floridians with nearly 21,000 Floridians expected to be diagnosed this year. Mammography is the single most effective method of early detection with a five-year survival rate for localized breast cancers at 99%.
Cancer is the leading cause of death for Latina women living in the U.S. with breast cancer as the most common diagnosis. Black women are 40% more likely than white women to die from breast cancer due to a lack of screenings and timely treatment.
