Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.