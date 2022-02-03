As we begin Black History month, we are again reminded of the contributions of black people and the struggles they fought against racism and towards equality.
Long considered the mother of the Civil Rights movement, Rosa Parks is an iconic symbol of racial freedom; who along with others, helped to ensure equal protection to all US citizens was granted by the resulting Civil Rights Act of 1964.
On February 4, we celebrate her achievements and her actions which ended bus segregation with Rosa Parks Day.
Also this Friday, at 11 am on the campus of DA Dorsey Technical College – located at 7100 NW 17th Ave in Miami – both the South and Miami-Dade branches of the NAACP will host an event with guest speakers addressing continued efforts for equity in transit.
At the event, DA Dorsey Students and invited guests will also place a rose on the front seat of the bus in honor of Rosa Parks.
This comes on the heels of the recent transit resolution submitted by both NAACP groups to the Director of the Department of Transportation and Public Works for Miami-Dade County, Eulois Cleckley.
The resolution aims to create fair and equitable public transit in Miami-Dade County, in addition to improving bus services, employment, infrastructure, and EV buses for the communities.
South Dade Branch NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice chair, Pam Brown-Eyo, noted the additional environmental goal of the request.
“As we continue the journey to implement clean renewable energy,” said Brown-Eyo, “our desire is to implement it swiftly to reduce long term impacts.”
Miami-Dade Branch NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice chair, Elisha Moultrie, also commented on the further impacts of the resolution.
“This advocacy is in alignment with reducing air pollution in our communities, enhancing our resiliency to the impacts of climate, economic benefits to electrifying transit, and transportation access necessary for our quality of life so we can thrive,” said Moultrie.
At a time where racial harmony is being tested by Neo-Nazi protestors in Orlando, nation-wide bomb threats are being made at historically black college and universities, and voter supression laws targeting minorities are being inacted in several states like Florida, Georgia, and Texas, organizations like the NAACP are on the frontline of working towards assisting minorites in all areas. Friday’s event is another reminder of the work they do, on all fronts.
For information or to support, visit southdadenaacp.org or visit their page on Facebook; face masks are required.
