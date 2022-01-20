In late September, Florida narrowly dodged what turned out to be the last significant storm of the 2021 season, Hurricane Sam, which sat menacingly just off the coast for several days. This year was the third most active hurricane season on record, with 21 named storms and more than $70 billion in damages, and served as the latest reminder that we may not be so lucky next time. Of course, nobody knows better than Floridians about the countless hours and thousands of dollars we pour into our homes each year, repairing storm damage while we brace for the next one. And as the storm seasons get more intense, and hurricanes get stronger and more frequent each year, those costs are only going up.
For many – especially seniors on a fixed income – truly storm-proofing a home has never been more important, and yet is simply not feasible. Contractors want incredibly high up-front payments, and there’s no way to make the financing work – leaving seniors without the protections they need to weather another hurricane season.
For all of these reasons, we need to be taking advantage of any opportunity to give every homeowner access to resiliency and efficiency upgrades. “Property Assessed Clean Energy” programs, also known as “PACE”, make it possible for more Floridians to do just that. PACE is fundamental to the safety and success of our 60-plus community in Florida, making it possible for those living on fixed incomes to avoid tapping into their retirement accounts for the full cost of critical improvements, including impact-resistant windows and hurricane-hardened roofs.
PACE is a remarkably successful example of how a no-mandate, no-subsidy, and no-involuntary-tax program should work for property owners, including seniors. Local governments can choose to approve PACE programs, but individual projects are selected, approved, and repaid solely by property owners. There is no cost to governments or taxpayers. Instead, 100 percent of the cost of these upgrades is repaid through annual payments made on property tax bills, with dramatically extended repayment terms and favorable interest rates compared to financing offered by private contractors – with little or even zero upfront costs. Utilizing PACE is an exercise of fundamental private property rights – the right to protect and improve one’s home.
And at its core, this program is offering Floridians more protection against hurricane season – which benefits all of us. PACE programs protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, while helping to reduce the future burden of severe weather events across our state. These types of upgrades dramatically reduce the annual costs of disaster and severe weather recovery efforts, reducing the burden on all taxpayers and on our local communities. Florida seniors who live in stronger homes are less likely to need first responders during disasters, and less likely to lose their homes, and therefore are less likely to need assistance during storm relief efforts.
PACE programs also help vulnerable seniors avoid contractor scams, by putting the consumer in charge. Just this month, PACENation, the national PACE industry association, adopted a comprehensive set of 22 consumer protection policies that will become the industry standard among residential PACE financing providers, making PACE financing one of the safest and most transparent ways for any homeowner to finance a project. The protections far exceed those put in place by local and state governments, and set strong and robust standards for consumer protections – including enhanced policies to protect property owners over 75, such as extended right to cancel periods and additional communication with the property owner to reaffirm understanding of the PACE financing.
The PACE program should be a simple choice for Florida. It supports stronger homes, protects the most vulnerable among us, and ensures that our communities are able to withstand and overcome future severe weather and natural disasters.
Prather McKinnon of Jacksonville, FL is a member of the Board of Directors of the 60 Plus Association.
