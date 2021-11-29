I was a Wall Street “analyst” credited by S & P, Zacks and other services issuing financial projection. During the great financial meltdown 2008-2012, I served as an independent fraud observer for the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).
We participated in the ‘Crash of 87’ and ‘The Dot Com Bust’ in the early 2000’s, witnessing the fall of early Internet stocks like Worldcom, Global Crossing, GST as well as Enron with its own energy trading bubble bursting.
During that period, stocks rose nearly uncontrollable based on not much more than what some TV commentator said, an analyst predicted or financial editor wrote in a prominent financial paper.
Ultimately, when the projections exceeded actual corporate values and
measurable ratios, analysts began to project price increases with the ‘herd effect” setting in creating a domino effect whereby one analyst would issue a stock price projection and the “rest of Wall Street” would successively raise that price in an auction-domino like effect. The financial world eventually lost track on reality or understanding the basis of predictions and just joined the spiral up.
Some of the early predictions were actually correct but far ahead of their time. The predictions for Worldcom and Global Crossing predicted a massive demand for bandwidth to serve the upcoming Internet which eventually did come, but for those companies, it was a bridge too far out in the future. They all collapsed, went bankrupt with assets bought by other companies for pennies on the dollar.
The worst example but of which few even heard about was Montana Power, the rock solid utility company trading on the NYSE at $50, paying a steady 7% dividend, selling all its generation and transmission assets and used the cash to lay fiber optic cables to carry the upcoming massive internet traffic. Montana Power collapsed, went bankrupt, losing good pensions for thousands of employees because that traffic didn’t show up in time. The analyst predictions were too high and too early.
Why am I recalling this history today?
Because again, Wall Street is experiencing a hysteria based on social media companies with revenues based solely on advertising, startups with nil revenues and “all yet to come.”
The latest craze, electric vehicles where everybody is trying to become another Tesla actually did it. Just weeks ago, a new company, Rividian, developing electric trucks, went public with its stock offering at about $100 and within days skyrocketed to about $160. But it has not yet produced or sold any electric trucks, and whoopie, its valuation base stock has exceeded GM.
We have the so called ‘MEME” stocks which are driven by media hysteria and real stocks like Amazon with value but also its stock over $3000 per share.
Today, we also have a new phenomenon called “crypto currencies,” Block Chain coins, Bitcoins and others representing “money” or in other words, “Virtual currency.” While most people(including myself) have difficulty understanding what this really is, the value of this “money” is set by programmers and crypto currency miners’ who create it on their computers.
I recently saw an old friend who was overjoyed because he was now trading
“currencies” seeing his account rising from $10,000 to $90,000 in six months but he couldn’t tell me which currency and where his money was. When people get involved with investments they don’t understand, there usually is trouble ahead. Who understood Bernie Madoff and his investment program? You just trusted him until you found yourself at the bottom of Niagara Falls.
Today we also are experiencing another problem. Good but forgotten stocks either are stuck or go down while the talked about stocks are going thru the roof and the “market” is measured by the “talked about stocks”. Money is flowing out of value stocks into the “hyped” and one day, this will become the next ‘bubble” to burst with the entire market crashing back down to earth. Just like a rocket reaching its ‘apogee,” reaching its height sustained by its fuel and when the ‘fuel” runs out, gravity brings it back to earth.
What’s the message here? Thanksgiving is this week and it’s time to be “thankful” for what we have, but be careful for what we wish for. If you have some of these “MEME” stocks and have a good profit, maybe it’s time to take some of that profit and put it into the stocks representing value and which have been left behind. There are plenty of stocks representing nearterm without taking the added risk of paying the premium for stocks representing the far tomorrows.
Maybe it’s time to reflect on this Wall Street history and get ready for what
actually could happen again.
