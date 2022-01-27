The new buildings in Homestead has been a source of housing for low income families for decades. Tab 11 proposed plan will displace hundreds of families leaving them nowhere to go, in south Miami dade area. Councilmembers continue to approve zoning for large condos, and apartments well above market value, finding affordable housing in our neighborhood is almost impossible And let’s get real, we are in the middle of a pandemic. These new proposed plans to build apartments starting at $3,000 will push out long life residents, this plan is dangerous to the sustainment of everyday people who are born and raised in the corridor of homestead. If developers build new apartment charging residents $3,000, imagine what this will do to the renters market in surrounding areas in the upcoming years. Councilmembers must VOTE NO on Tab 11.
There is still time to make a difference,call your councilmen today to demand they vote no on this development plan TODAY!
