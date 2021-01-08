Dear Editor,
The letter to the Editor by Greg Sodeman telling us that the article by Charlie Hudson regarding Christmas is wrong shows the fanatical side of a belief in any religion.
The Winter Solstice has been practiced by Druids and other religions as a way of bringing light into the dark and cold months, especially December when we have the shortest day but it is also the turning towards the light.
This occurrence is celebrated by various religions in different ways:
( I think of the Jewish Hanukkah, and Jesus was a Hebrew) celebrated every
December.(The name Jesus is derived from the Hebrew name Yeshua/Y'shua,, meaning "to deliver; to rescue.")
Since we do not know the exact month of Jesus' birth, why not celebrate his birth at this time as it brings meaning and hope to Christians in the darkest of the winter?
Mr. Sodeman's tirade about the commercial side of our present celebration of the birth of Jesus holds true to many and I wish he had left it at that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.