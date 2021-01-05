The article written by Charlie Hudson, "True Meaning of Christmas", Dec 25, 2020, is nice, warm and fuzzy, but wrong.
The true meaning of Christmas is celebrating the birth of Jesus the Christ, the son of God, savior of believers. Although the true date of Jesus birth is not known, this date was chosen by early Christian leaders.
Contemporary society through advertising and greed has perverted the giving of the greatest gift to giving many and expensive gifts. You rarely see the words Jesus Christ anywhere, anytime during this season. Why do we only see expensive car and diamond jewelry advertisements at this time of the year? Also, why does someone who doesn't care about you the rest of the year give you a present at the end of December? After all there are 364 other days of the year.
The gift of salvation from having an intimate knowledge of and with Jesus is the best gift anyone could receive. The gifts that these well meaning people give to others throughout the year will eventually degrade, be broken and thrown away, but salvation is forever.
It is somewhat admirable the work done by people like this, but works without faith is meaningless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.