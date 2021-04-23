To the editor,
I cannot believe after one year I haven’t collected any rent from the only tenant out of 24 duplexes who hasn’t paid rent. She has lived in my duplex FREE for one year!
I paid $4,900 in taxes and $4,000 in insurance. I pay for the yard to be cut.
I hired a lawyer, $1,000 plus. I pay my mortgage payment every month.
Does anyone care? No.
President Biden has extended rent free for another six months. Great for her. Not even $50 she offers me.
Why is this allowed? She doesn’t communicate with me. I’m asking what else to do to get her out.
All my tenants may be late put they pay. She texted me a year ago saying I’ll pay when I can. One year later, nothing. Why?? That’s what I want to know.
The eviction notice was served. The sheriff and police said there is nothing they can do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.