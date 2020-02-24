Letter to the Editor

In Sally Pipes Op-Ed in the February 14 NewsLeader, she correctly states that competition helps lower the price people pay for almost everything, except college. Also correct is the leftists proposal to put the government in control of healthcare, a Medicare for All, will not only increase the cost of healthcare but will offer fewer services and/or deny services to people. If you need evidence of this just look at Medicaid and the VA healthcare programs, or other government subsidized organizations like Amtrak, the DMV and the USPS. Medicaid fraud costs American taxpayers billions of dollars each year and if single payer/government run and controlled healthcare were to happen that number would increase exponentially.
A better option would be to allow people to purchase healthcare insurance across state lines, from any company in America that offers it, opening up competition with the providers.
"No more Common Core". It was good to read that Common Core will finally be eliminated from our state's education curriculum. My only wish would be that it be excised like the cancerous tumor it is, instead of over several years. Now if they will just focus on teaching the 3 R's instead of the political correct and social justice bovine excrement they are indoctrinating our children with.
"E-Verify plan clears Senate hurdle" demonstrates a lack of understanding that elected government officials have towards their oath of office. Illegal immigration is a federal crime. And by exempting employers from using E-verify to check immigration status they are conspiring to violate federal law. Allowing illegal immigrants to work in the state saves employers money because they can pay the illegals less in wages than American citizens. It also exposes illegals to victimization by those same employers. Illegal immigration robs the federal government of payroll and SS taxes, thereby raising the taxes of American taxpayers. And illegal immigration costs Florida money. Money that would normally be spent here from employees that is instead sent back to their home countries. Honestly, I do not care what party they are from, if they violate their oath of office, they should be removed from office and prosecuted, for perjury at least.
