As a proud parent and PTA President in District 9, I had the incredible privilege of volunteering at a back-to-school event that showcased the power of community engagement led by School Board Member Luisa Santos and her team.
Hosted at Laura C. Saunders Elementary School, which serves students from the Florida City and Homestead areas, the event was an example of what can be achieved when a community unites for a common cause. Families eagerly lined up hours before the event start-time to receive free backpacks with essential school supplies. Witnessing the smiles on the children's faces as they tried on their new backpacks or picked up a new set of headphones filled my heart with joy. Free bags of food were also distributed to families, ensuring that they start the year with the nourishment they need to thrive both academically and personally.
School Board Member Luisa Santos and her team continuously spearhead
opportunities that reinforce the importance of unity and compassion where nonprofits and volunteers can offer their support and services to families of District 9.
It was a reminder that as a community, we share a responsibility to ensure our children thrive and have every opportunity to flourish.
With the start of this school year, let us carry forward this spirit of togetherness.
I urge us all to get involved in our local school by meeting our child’s teachers at Back to School night, coaching a sport or leading an activity, and, of course, joining the PTA.
