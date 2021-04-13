Michael Barone is one important reason I get a copy of the News Leader every week. Being of a conservative orientation, I truly enjoy reading his seasoned opinions on the issues affecting our nation,particularly our public life.
Today, however, I find myself forced to disagree with Mr. Barone on his evaluation of Mr. Biden political career. At the same time, I feel that the mistake he makes is widespread among many Republicans and conservatives these days.
Mr. Barone, the two greatest evils of our American democracy are dogmatism and partisanship. In my book, the great political quality of Joe Biden is that he never, ever, is a dogmatist. Conditions change. The America of today is not even remotely the America of the sixties.
Therefore, we make policies according to current, not former conditions. In one word, Joe Biden has not been in a downturn spiral ideologically speaking. Rather, he is seeing the nation as it is today and applying the solutions he deems proper AT THIS TIME.
Frankly, in my humble perception, I believe that today we are, as a nation, living an almost perfect replica of the days of FDR in the thirties.He took extreme measures. And it did work.Lets hope that this would be the case again.
Mr. Barone,as I perceive it now, Republicans need to get together in a strong opposition to the cultural decay, even the climate of persecution, we are increasingly witnessing everywhere.I consider that as the way for the GOP to stay relevant and avoid, yes, a repetition of the political demise it suffered in the thirties and forties last century.
