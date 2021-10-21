To the Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the good people of South Miami Dade that stood with Florida City in opposition to the infamous flyover project formally planned for our community. This project had it been built would have simply devastated many businesses and resulted in the loss of over 100 jobs.
I am proud to say that thanks to the combined voices of all that spoke up during numerous public hearings, this project was taken off the boards. Everyone spoke up, from CEO’s of companies to everyday people simply trying to make a living.
I was also very proud that we were blessed with support from democrats and republicans alike who simply stood shoulder to shoulder to do what was right for this community. Perhaps a lesson can be learned from our little community of what great things can happen when we forget party affiliation and join as statesmen representing the people. I would like to give a special thanks to our colleagues at the City of Homestead led by Mayor Steven Losner as they stood up and gave us a hand when we needed it the most.
While we are happy to see this notorious aspect of the plan eliminated we stand in full support of other parts of the plan such as the Lucy Street exchange that would benefit the City of Homestead. We also remain committed to working with the FDOT to jointly work on traffic relieving projects that are thoughtfully planned and implemented without doing more damage than good.
This is one of those occasions where the people spoke and government listened, which is as it should be.
