Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was troubling to see news stories about potential lawsuits against small businesses. Legal battles are expensive and a big drain on energy for those in the healthcare business and in especially in the healthcare services industry. I was glad to see that the Florida legislature and the governor did something to protect medical workers from covid lawsuits, but more needs to be done.
It doesn’t matter how small of a player you are, if you are working in a hospital, nursing home, or senior care, you worry every day about being sued, no matter how good your intentions are. I don’t even know what kind of solution to advocate for, but I just know that before people sue, maybe they should think about the person on the other side first. I hope the legislature will think of more ways to help those of us who are healthcare providers to keep from being nervous about lawsuit threats. It really does impact every thing we think about on the job.
